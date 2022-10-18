SALA To Show Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Saturday During Good Bye Reel Deal, Welcome SALA Event

Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Symphony Orchestra Seeks New Players
The Los Alamos Symphony Orchestra is always looking for new players. First organized in January of 1945 as the Los Alamos Civic Orchestra, residents of our community and nearby areas have been making music together for over 70 years! While our name has changed from the Civic Orchestra to the Sinfonietta, and now to the Symphony Orchestra, we still enjoy getting together for weekly rehearsals and giving a few concerts each year. We ask each player for a $25 donation for each concert they perform in to help defray our rehearsal and concert expenses. Donations from the community at our free concerts help fund scholarships to local high school students each year.
losalamosreporter.com
Kim Richey To Perform Nov. 4 At Fuller Lodge
Kim Richey is slated to perform Nov. 4 at Fuller Lodge. Courtesy photo. When Kim Richey last played to a packed house at Fuller Lodge, COVID-19 was not yet a reality. A paying crowd beckoning an artist back for an encore in mid-June, when free concerts on Fridays are the norm in Los Alamos, was quite a sight to see. Richey would return to the stage for another two songs and would leave Los Alamos thanking its residents for making her stay so comfortable and welcoming. On the heels of a European tour, Los Alamos is one of the cities chosen to be included on Richey’s latest US tour.
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico ready for walk-in adoptions
It is the mission of Animal Humane New Mexico, to help pets get off the streets and into a home full of care and love. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by...
New life could be coming to former Club Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –”They used to have a nice restaurant, a pretty good bar. I used to sing karaoke at the bar, and I miss it. It was a good gathering place for the community.” Club Rio Rancho is a distant memory for people who lived along it. “My dad and I used to play […]
losalamosreporter.com
Chamber To Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Of High Mountain Wellbeing
Los Alamos business Yoga with Jacci is now High Mountain Wellbeing. High Mountain Wellbeing Grand Re-opening will be Friday, November 4, 5:00 – 6:00 P.M. Ribbon cutting at 5:00 P.M at 190 Central Park Square, Suite 212. Light refreshments will be provided. After 22 years, owner Jacci Gruninger is...
losalamosreporter.com
Online Training Available For New Mexico History Museum Volunteer Docents For Santa Fe
Positions are now open for volunteers to be trained online by the New Mexico History Museum as docents for walking tours of historic downtown Santa Fe. Free introduction sessions are taking place on Zoom on Oct. at 3:00 PM and Oct. 29 at 11:00 AM. Training is available to history...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Santa Fe this year? This post covers Christmas Santa Fe 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Santa Fe, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
rrobserver.com
M’tucci’s Restaurants hires Alicia Polite
M’tucci’s Restaurants has hired Alicia Polite as Front of the House Manager at M’tucci’s Twenty-five. She has worked in the food and beverage industry for 22 years, including being the Operations Manager at B2B Garden Brewery. She received an associate’s degree in business from CNM last...
losalamosreporter.com
Interfaith Los Alamos Annual Winter Coat Drive Underway
The Interfaith Los Alamos winter coat drive for refugees recently resettled in New Mexico is underway through Nov. 6. Courtesy photo. Once again, Interfaith Los Alamos is sponsoring a winter coat drive for refugees recently resettled in New Mexico. Lutheran Family Services is currently the only organization licensed by the US State Department to resettle refugees in the state. More than 100 families have been newly resettled during this past year alone, many from Afghanistan. LFS has requested that we provide new coats of various sizes for men and women, boys and girls. (See the attached flyer for details, including where to drop off donations.) Warm hats, scarves, gloves, mittens, etc. are also gratefully accepted. Note that this year, there is a specific request for durable shoes. Many of these families have an urgent need for them for the coming winter. The specific request is for donations of $50 gift cards so that families can buy their own shoes (for example, Kohls, Walmart, Target, etc). Please note — the request is for gift cards, not for shoes! Donations of coats, gift cards, etc. will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 6, in time to deliver by Thanksgiving. Questions?? Contact Interfaith Los Alamos at interfaith.losalamos@gmail.com.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Curative Temporarily Moving COVID-19 Testing Site To UNM-LA Campus
Curative will temporarily move its COVID-19 PCR rapid testing site at the White Rock Town Hall to Building 8 on the UNM-LA campus located at 4000 University Drive, Los Alamos. The move frees up the White Rock space for early voting. Curative will be in its new home beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19 and will run through Wednesday, Nov. 9.
KRQE News 13
Dragon’s House of Horror hits roadblock
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular haunted house is ready to scare hundreds of customers. However, there’s a big problem; people are hitting a roadblock when they drive there. “Eight hundred feet, they won’t allow us to cross 800 feet,” said William Robinson, Manager of Dragon’s House of Horror.
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho to hold Fall Festival Saturday October 22
The City of Rio Rancho announced it will hold the Rio Rancho Fall Festival at Campus Park in City Center on Saturday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is free and family friendly. According to the event notice, City Center will be decorated to celebrate the fall...
Robber sporting Nike gear robs Santa Fe bank
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber. Officials say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. They say an unknown man walked into the First National Bank at 540 W. Cordova Road. The man demanded money from a teller and […]
Daily Lobo
5 and Why: 5 places to take photographs in and around Albuquerque
The city of Albuquerque and its surrounding area provides ample opportunity for both professional and amateur photographers to photograph places that are both beautiful and unique. Isaac Martinez, a film student at The University of New Mexico and practicing photographer for the last four years, spoke to the Daily Lobo about his favorite spots to take photographs with some common and uncommon spots.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
Albuquerque to host first major cannabis trade expo since recreational legalization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw […]
KRQE News 13
Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month before it was set to open, tragedy struck an apartment complex in the International District meant to serve as temporary housing for women coming out of incarceration. Now, the nonprofit organization heading up the project is forced to halt progress until the damage caused by a fire is repaired.
KOAT 7
'We support each other': New Mexico Crusaders for Justice opening up first sub-chapter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past several years, the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice have worked closely with families of gun violence victims to help get them through their trauma. The group is located in Albuquerque, but it won't be the only location for long. "We know that we're...
Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
losalamosreporter.com
In Support Of Suzie Havemann
We are writing to endorse and offer our full support for Suzie Havemann for County Council. We have known Suzie for 15 years. In fact, we “met” before even moving here. Our family relocated from England, and while looking online for rental housing, I reached out to her for advice. She was friendly, knowledgeable, and responsive. Once we arrived here, she welcomed us and helped us get on our feet. Several years later, she helped us negotiate an amazing deal to buy our home. This involved a non-standard and highly creative purchase agreement that worked to the benefit of both our family and the sellers, while we waited for an offer for a full time staff position at the lab.
