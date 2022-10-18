SALA To Show Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Saturday During Good Bye Reel Deal, Welcome SALA Event

The Interfaith Los Alamos winter coat drive for refugees recently resettled in New Mexico is underway through Nov. 6. Courtesy photo. Once again, Interfaith Los Alamos is sponsoring a winter coat drive for refugees recently resettled in New Mexico. Lutheran Family Services is currently the only organization licensed by the US State Department to resettle refugees in the state. More than 100 families have been newly resettled during this past year alone, many from Afghanistan. LFS has requested that we provide new coats of various sizes for men and women, boys and girls. (See the attached flyer for details, including where to drop off donations.) Warm hats, scarves, gloves, mittens, etc. are also gratefully accepted. Note that this year, there is a specific request for durable shoes. Many of these families have an urgent need for them for the coming winter. The specific request is for donations of $50 gift cards so that families can buy their own shoes (for example, Kohls, Walmart, Target, etc). Please note — the request is for gift cards, not for shoes! Donations of coats, gift cards, etc. will be accepted through Sunday, Nov. 6, in time to deliver by Thanksgiving. Questions?? Contact Interfaith Los Alamos at interfaith.losalamos@gmail.com.

