Where to Watch and Stream Brazil 2002 - Behind the Scenes of Brazil's Fifth FIFA World Cup Victory Free Online

Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Debuts on Nielsen Top 10 With 10th Biggest Streaming Week Ever
“Monster,” the Ryan Murphy-created limited series starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, debuted on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with 3.7 billion minutes watched from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25. This made it not only the No. 1 program of the viewing window, but the tenth most-streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen. The series nabbed that chart position with only four days of availability on Netflix, having debuted on Sept. 21, halfway through the viewing window. The accomplishment is considerable, but unsurprising — Nielsen issues its streaming rankings with a four-week delay, whereas Netflix’s self-reported numbers...
TechRadar
Netflix is winning us over again – but HBO Max is the new king in one surprising area
It's official: Netflix is back. Well, sort of, anyway. To say the world's biggest streamer has had a difficult 12 months is something of an understatement. With the war in Ukraine, the cost of living crisis hitting companies and consumers hard, and Netflix's crackdown on account sharing taking hold among its subscriber base, things haven't been rosy for the streaming corporation throughout 2022.
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
When Does the Harry Styles Movie ‘My Policeman’ Come Out on Amazon Prime Video?
The Harry Styles girlies are in for a real treat (sans tricks) this Halloween: Harry Styles as a closeted gay man in his new drama, My Policeman, which is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman stars Styles...
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
‘Dahmer’ Dominates Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart As ‘House Of The Dragon’ Leapfrogs ‘The Lord Of The Rings’
Dahmer, which had already been anointed as the second-biggest series in Netflix history based on the company’s own data, dominated Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart for the week of September 19-25. The Ryan Murphy-produced serial killer series (whose full name is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) pulled in more than 3.6 billion minutes of viewing. That places it 10th on the all-time list for single-week viewership in the annals of Nielsen, which started the weekly streaming rankings in 2020. A hefty 40% of the audience was between the ages of 18 and 34, Nielsen said. Netflix captured eight of the 10 slots on...
Prime Video cost, channels, app and everything else you need to know
Amazon's movie, TV show and sports-centric streaming service is Prime Video, which is one of the best reasons to buy a Prime subscription — as well as its free next-day shopping, free games, books and audiobooks and more. You've probably seen Prime Video advertised on billboards and adverts lately,...
nickalive.net
PLUTO TV AND MONDO TV STUDIOS INK MULTI-TERRITORY CONTENT DEAL
Iconic hits from Mondo TV library are available on Pluto TV across Latin America and Italy. CANNES/NEW YORK, October 17, 2022 – Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, today announced a partnership with Mondo TV Studios, part of Mondo TV Group, one of the largest European producers and distributors of animated content, to bring a number of successful titles from the Mondo TV library to Pluto TV in Italy and across various markets in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.
epicstream.com
Netflix Adds 2.4M Subscribers in First Gain of the Year
Netflix added 2.4 million subscribers during the third quarter, marking a major turnaround for the streaming giant that has been plagued by declining growth during the past year. The streamer now has just over 223 million subscribers and is projecting to add another 4.5 million subscribers during the fourth quarter. In the U.S. and Canada, Netflix saw a modest gain of 100,000 subscribers, while the Asia Pacific region contributed 1.4 million paying subscribers. Latin America brought in 310,000 subs, and the EMEA region drove 570,000 of Netflix’s quarterly subscriber adds.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The School for Good and Evil' Review: Charlize...
epicstream.com
PENTAGON Yeo One To Appear in Web KDrama Series There is an Idol in my Living Room
PENTAGON member Yeo One will be part of the new web series, There Is an Idol in My Living Room. Although he debuted as a member of the boy group PENTAGON in October 2016, Yeo One — whose real name is Yeo Chang Gu — immediately expanded his career and became an actor in the same year through Spark.
World Screen News
Viaplay Gears Up for U.K. Launch
Viaplay Group’s Viaplay streaming service is set to launch in the U.K. on November 1, with subscribers having two package options. The first is the Films & Series package, focused on Nordic storytelling with award-winning Viaplay originals and curated third-party content. The second, the Total package, also includes the combined U.K. sports lineup of Viaplay and U.K. sports streamer and TV channel operator Premier Sports. The packages are priced at £3.99 and £14.99 per month, respectively.
epicstream.com
Who Wins in Blue Lock?
In comparison to other countries, Japan's soccer team performed poorly in the World Cup. This explains Ego Jinpachi's vision of abandoning Japan's teamwork spirit in favor of promoting the Blue Lock program. Among 300 forward players in the program, who wins in Blue Lock?. Blue Lock is a shonen sports...
