Read full article on original website
Related
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Maine implements nationwide initiative to help curb homelessness
MAINE, USA — Across some communities in Maine, it's common to see people and families living without a roof over their heads. It's something the state is working to reduce by joining a national initiative, Built For Zero. Part of the idea is to move to a real-time data...
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
Some Brilliant Study is Claiming Whoopie Pies Are Why Mainers Are Fat
They've obviously never tried Maine's delicious craft beers. For real, who comes up with these things? While I can agree that Maine has it's fair share of residents with obesity issues, myself included, it would seem hard to pin it strictly on one thing. For instance, there is no greater cook on the face of the planet than my mom. I've eaten all over this country and no one can touch her food.
Twins Emily and Molly From “The Amazing Race” Show Up in Maine
Fans of The Amazing Race will likely recognize Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, two twins who only discovered each other a year ago. They are currently appearing in season 34 of The Amazing Race on CBS but also recently appeared on their Tik Tok page in a rural area of Maine that totally makes sense for an Amazing Race team.
10 Maine Restaurants With The Most Remarkable Views for Fall
Don't you just love to prop up at a restaurant, order something warm and people-watch?. What's even more comforting is to find a place that has a view. Maine provides excellent scenery this time of year and there is nothing better then food and views. Let's get started. It's natural...
Cannabis Delivery in Canada Now Legal: Will Maine Follow?
The weed industry is growing fast...like weeds. There seems to be no slowing the roll when it comes to the cannabis industry. Some states and countries are moving faster than others, however. For example, recreational cannabis use in New Hampshire is not legal. Decriminalized, yes - but not legal. Other...
These Are Maine’s Top 5 Most Popular First Names; Is One Yours?
I recently researched what the most popular last names in Maine were and I was curious to take it one step further. I am now curious to know what the most popular first names for boys and girls are in Maine. According to Name Census, these names were voted the...
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’
There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
Maine Rep Golden ‘Shotguns Beer’ at Football Game, Becomes My Favorite Politician
It's not every day a politician actually acts like a human being. However, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, who represents District 2, displayed that recently at a college football game. Yes, that is Rep Golden "shotgunning" a beer, a Bud Light to be more exact, at the University of Maine homecoming...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
Nonprofit brings thousands of pets to Maine from high-kill shelters in Georgia
MAINE, Maine — A group of seven puppies was found in very bad shape by a good samaritan in rural northwest Georgia. They were dumped in a crate and left for dead in the woods. At the time, they were about 10-12 weeks old. The samaritan took them to her home and then to Road Trip Home Animal Rescue for help.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is a wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
WMTW
Candidate Profile: Paul LePage takes us back to his roots in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Dubbed “America's Craziest Governor” in 2014 by Politico, Maine’s former two-term Republican governor Paul LePage is back in the battle for the Blaine House. After eight years in office, he recently told us there are still a lot of misconceptions about him and...
mainepublic.org
While governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again
Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
WMTW
Maine DOT commissioner reacts to study with poor rating for state’s rural roads, bridges
AUGUSTA, Maine — Trip, a national transportation research nonprofit group, is out with a new report reflecting poorly on Maine's rural roads and bridges. However, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note and one of the report’s authors agree Maine has made significant progress in investing in improvement projects in recent years.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1