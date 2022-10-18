ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
102.9 WBLM

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm

HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Some Brilliant Study is Claiming Whoopie Pies Are Why Mainers Are Fat

They've obviously never tried Maine's delicious craft beers. For real, who comes up with these things? While I can agree that Maine has it's fair share of residents with obesity issues, myself included, it would seem hard to pin it strictly on one thing. For instance, there is no greater cook on the face of the planet than my mom. I've eaten all over this country and no one can touch her food.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Twins Emily and Molly From “The Amazing Race” Show Up in Maine

Fans of The Amazing Race will likely recognize Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, two twins who only discovered each other a year ago. They are currently appearing in season 34 of The Amazing Race on CBS but also recently appeared on their Tik Tok page in a rural area of Maine that totally makes sense for an Amazing Race team.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Cannabis Delivery in Canada Now Legal: Will Maine Follow?

The weed industry is growing fast...like weeds. There seems to be no slowing the roll when it comes to the cannabis industry. Some states and countries are moving faster than others, however. For example, recreational cannabis use in New Hampshire is not legal. Decriminalized, yes - but not legal. Other...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’

There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state

STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry

Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It

I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is a wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

While governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again

Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy