Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Moderator Free Online
Best sites to watch The Moderator - Last updated on Oct 19, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Moderator online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Moderator on this page.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
7 new Netflix releases people will be streaming non-stop next week
Less than a month from now, consumers will have started to fork over money to Netflix for the privilege of streaming both its library content and fresh Netflix releases on a newly launched ad-supported subscription tier. For such a thing to be a success will, of course, depend in large part on the streaming giant being able to maintain a consistent level of quality with the ongoing slate of new shows and movies that it cranks out from one week to the next.
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)
It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra, Part 1 Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra, Part 1 right now? Read on to find out!. The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra, Part 1. Cast: Vasiliy Livanov Vitali Solomin Rina...
4 of the best gritty crime dramas on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, and Prime Video
The great thing about having so many streaming services these days to choose from, from Netflix to Apple TV Plus and more, is that it pretty much guarantees there will always be something for everyone to enjoy. Granted, some of the streamers have much deeper libraries of content than others. But if you’re especially into specific popular genres — like, say, crime shows — you’ll most likely find an abundance of riches across multiple platforms.
TechRadar
Netflix is winning us over again – but HBO Max is the new king in one surprising area
It's official: Netflix is back. Well, sort of, anyway. To say the world's biggest streamer has had a difficult 12 months is something of an understatement. With the war in Ukraine, the cost of living crisis hitting companies and consumers hard, and Netflix's crackdown on account sharing taking hold among its subscriber base, things haven't been rosy for the streaming corporation throughout 2022.
We Asked Horror Fans About The Most Underrated Movies And TV Shows In The Genre — Here's What They Said
"Every time I bring it up, no one has heard of it!"
ComicBook
New Netflix Thriller Conquers Streamer's Top 10 List
Last week, Netflix released a couple of original thrillers for subscribers to enjoy, and it appears as though folks have been doing exactly that. Both of the new exclusive titles from the streaming service have been doing very well on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the last week, but one of them has stood out as the cream of the crop. Luckiest Girl Alive sits atop Netflix's charts as the most popular movie on the service.
Halloween Movies Streaming: Top Picks On Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & More
In the age of streaming, so many Halloween movies can be enjoyed from home, rather than having to go to the movie theater. Fans of spooky season can indulge in candy while watching their favorite Halloween films leading up to (and even after) October 31. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video all offer great collections of spooky and scary movies. There’s classic favorites like Ghostbuters and Chucky, plus new releases like Halloween Ends and Hocus Pocus 2, that can be watched on these streaming services. Here’s our top picks for the best Halloween movies that are available to stream now!
Collider
‘Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders’ Sneak Peek Shows Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Jon Voight's Family Feud [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip for Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders, an upcoming thriller starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Jon Voight. The movie follows a family who gets trapped inside their mansion and is forced to play a dangerous murder mystery board game in which they fight to become the last person standing.
Comments / 0