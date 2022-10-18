ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Raleigh News & Observer

These NC metro areas rank among the top 10 fastest-growing economies in the US

These are relatively good economic times for North Carolina’s two biggest metro regions: The Charlotte and Raleigh/Durham areas rank in the top 10 fastest-growing economies among U.S. metro areas, according to a new report. The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise’s report “2022’s Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S., Ranked,” released...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

NC man buys 3 tickets to honor Dale Earnhardt and No. 3 won big

A Dale Earnhardt fan playing the $1 Carolina Cash 5 lottery game for the first time bought three tickets in tribute to his hero, and it scored him a jackpot, NC lottery officials said Thursday. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5. I chose Quick Pick three...
RALEIGH, NC



