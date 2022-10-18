Read full article on original website
These NC metro areas rank among the top 10 fastest-growing economies in the US
These are relatively good economic times for North Carolina’s two biggest metro regions: The Charlotte and Raleigh/Durham areas rank in the top 10 fastest-growing economies among U.S. metro areas, according to a new report. The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise’s report “2022’s Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S., Ranked,” released...
NC man buys 3 tickets to honor Dale Earnhardt and No. 3 won big
A Dale Earnhardt fan playing the $1 Carolina Cash 5 lottery game for the first time bought three tickets in tribute to his hero, and it scored him a jackpot, NC lottery officials said Thursday. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5. I chose Quick Pick three...
19-year-old National Guardsman dies in crash days before wedding, CT officials say
A Connecticut National Guardsman was killed days before he was to be married, according to officials. Spc. Josue Alicea-Tirado, 19, died of injuries he sustained in a car wreck Tuesday, Oct. 18, Major General Francis J. Evon Jr., the adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, wrote in an Oct. 19 news release.
Tired of smoky skies? Here’s how heavy rain this weekend will clear things up in Olympia
Hold on, Olympia - there’s rain at the end of the smoke-filled tunnel. Wildfire smoke from the 8 Road Fire near Eatonville and several other fires east of Puget Sound have been causing smoky skies and overnight inversions around Olympia this past week. But a weekend full of rain...
