Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
TheStreet

El-Erian Questions Whether Fed Merits Independence

Some economists, such as Harvard’s Larry Summers and Mohamed El-Erian, figured out much earlier than the Federal Reserve that we have a major inflation problem that requires higher interest rates. And now El-Erian, president as University of Cambridge’s Queen’s College, is going after the Fed for its shortcomings....
Reuters

Canada's inflation beat boosts chances of 75 bps rate hike

OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate edged down but exceeded forecasts in September while underlying price pressures were largely unchanged, data showed on Wednesday, amplifying calls for another hefty rate hike by the central bank next week.
Los Angeles Times

As the causes of U.S. inflation grow, so do the dangers

What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Money

How the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Will Affect Your Wallet

The Federal Reserve announced its fifth consecutive interest rate hike on Wednesday, bumping up the target federal funds rate by 0.75% to reach a range of 3% to 3.25% in its ongoing battle against inflation in the U.S. It hasn't been this high since 2008. The Fed's September rate hike...

