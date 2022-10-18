Read full article on original website
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The Fed will hike rates once more in November and then stop because the soaring dollar risks breaking markets, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is poised to raise interest rates just one more time in November before stopping, according to Ed Yardeni. That's because there is a growing risk that financial markets are on the verge of instability due to a soaring US dollar. "The soaring dollar has been associated in the...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve’s jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next because of...
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
Biden's Economic Advisers See Signs 'Fed Actions Are Having Effect' Amid Inflation Woes
Economic advisers in the Biden administration have reportedly stated the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes to rein in inflation is beginning to work, while President Joe Biden is doing everything possible to support the central bank. On Inflation: Cecilia Rouse, chair of Biden’s council of economic advisers, said on...
Jamie Dimon's 'gut' tells him the Fed will have to hike rates over the expected range of 4% to 4.5% to cool inflation
Jamie Dimon said the Fed's benchmark rate will likely have to go beyond 4% to 4.5%, per Bloomberg. The Fed's benchmark rate is now in the 3% to 3.25% range, after five rate hikes this year so far. The CEO of JPMorgan said he thinks the US economy is unlikely...
JPMorgan strategist and one of Wall Street’s most vocal bulls just got a lot more wary of the economy
JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling his bullish calls on the economy. JPMorgan’s chief strategist Marko Kolanovic is scaling back his bullish calls on the economy as he grows more cautious of the geopolitical and economic risks weighing down the market. Kolanovic, who still predicts the S&P...
El-Erian Questions Whether Fed Merits Independence
Some economists, such as Harvard’s Larry Summers and Mohamed El-Erian, figured out much earlier than the Federal Reserve that we have a major inflation problem that requires higher interest rates. And now El-Erian, president as University of Cambridge’s Queen’s College, is going after the Fed for its shortcomings....
Republicans hammer Biden for failed prediction that inflation had peaked last December
President Biden found himself on the receiving end of Republican fire over his failed prediction last December that the high inflation facing Americans had peaked.
Odds of recession in next 12 months now 63 percent in survey of economists
Sixty three percent of economists believe a recession will occur in the next year, marking the latest increase in such a prediction, according to The Wall Street Journal’s economist survey. Forty nine percent predicted a recession in The Wall Street Journal’s July survey, and the latest poll marks the...
Canada's inflation beat boosts chances of 75 bps rate hike
OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate edged down but exceeded forecasts in September while underlying price pressures were largely unchanged, data showed on Wednesday, amplifying calls for another hefty rate hike by the central bank next week.
Yellen says inflation fight remains top priority for Biden after hot September report
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that fighting record-high inflation remains a top priority for the Biden administration, noting the U.S. has "more work to do" in cooling out-of-control consumer prices. "Yesterday’s CPI report shows that we have more work to do to get price increases under control," Yellen...
As the causes of U.S. inflation grow, so do the dangers
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Americans' inflation expectations dropped again in September, New York Fed says
Consumer expectations for where inflation will be one year from now eased again in September, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Tuesday, a potentially reassuring sign for the U.S. central bank as it tries to cool surging prices. The median expectation is that the...
Latest US inflation data raises questions about Fed’s interest rate hikes
Experts say raising rates ‘isn’t working’ and that the real culprits are corporate pricing, energy costs and supply chain
How the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Will Affect Your Wallet
The Federal Reserve announced its fifth consecutive interest rate hike on Wednesday, bumping up the target federal funds rate by 0.75% to reach a range of 3% to 3.25% in its ongoing battle against inflation in the U.S. It hasn't been this high since 2008. The Fed's September rate hike...
