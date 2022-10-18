The man who killed trailblazing Texas deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is convicted of capital murder

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Charges dropped against Randy Cox, who became partially paralyzed in a Connecticut police van
A man partially paralyzed after sliding head-first into the back wall of a Connecticut police van has had all charges against him dropped, the deputy chief clerk for the New Haven Superior Court said Thursday. Randy Cox, 36, was arrested on June 19 on suspicion of illegally possessing a handgun.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Texas sues Google over alleged 'indiscriminate' biometric data collection
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Google on Thursday, alleging the tech giant had violated the state's biometric privacy law by "indiscriminately" collecting voiceprints and facial recognition data from users and non-users of the company's products without their consent. The lawsuit, filed in Texas' Midland County District Court, claims the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Seniors in Florida are struggling after Hurricane Ian. Some won't rebuild their shattered homes
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, Johnnie Glisson is still sleeping in his pickup truck. The storm flooded the 74-year-old's house in Matlacha, just outside Fort Myers. Little survived beyond a damp couch he propped up on cinderblocks. He now uses it to rest his back after long days of cleaning up the wreckage he once called home.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NASCAR Playoffs expected to heat up in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. — The NASCAR Cup Series run for the championship makes its only stop of the season in South Florida this weekend with the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday (2:30 p.m. on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the second race in the Round of 8 to determine which four drivers will advance to the Championship 4 season finale in Phoenix.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rare 300-foot whaleback boat discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior
The wreckage of a rare boat — one of the last of its kind to be located — has been identified at the bottom of Lake Superior in Michigan. Researchers with the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovered the 292-foot vessel 35 miles off Vermilion Point and confirmed it is Barge 129, one of only 44 whalebacks ever made. A distinctive vessel that plied the Great Lakes in the late 19th century, the whaleback had an unusual design of curved sides and pointed bows said to look like the snout of a pig.
Comments / 0