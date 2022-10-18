Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
Child dies after exposure to E. coli at summer camp on Tennessee farm
Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) says an outbreak of E. coli that lead to the death of a child has been traced back to a farm in Middle Tennessee. On June 22, TDH learned a child was hospitalized in Florida with E. coli....
Misinformation spreads amid CDC vote on COVID-19 vax recommendation for children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The debate over the COVID-19 vaccine for children heats up as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (DCD) takes up a crucial vote on Thursday. There's some misinformation spreading that this vote could require children to get the shot in order to go to...
Police: Person of interest in Oklahoma murder investigation of 4 men arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police say the person of interest in the Oklahoma murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, on Monday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The...
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee general election
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you're a registered voter in Tennessee and ready to cast your ballot, the state of Tennessee is ready for you. Early voting kicks off Wednesday in Tennessee for the November midterm general election. The 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day...
Federal documents say millions of education dollars for TN students in jeopardy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) is sending a warning to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), saying the state must make changes or risk losing part of their federal funds. A letter to Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn outlines concerns from the USDOE. The...
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office
Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
