Soddy-daisy, TN

Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee general election

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you're a registered voter in Tennessee and ready to cast your ballot, the state of Tennessee is ready for you. Early voting kicks off Wednesday in Tennessee for the November midterm general election. The 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day...
TENNESSEE STATE
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office

Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA

