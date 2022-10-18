Read full article on original website
localspins.com
Musicians, fans, friends mourn and pay tribute to Grand Rapids drummer Bill Vits
‘He made the world a better place.’ Grand Rapids drummer Bill Vits had a huge impact on musicians, fans and students. His death has sparked loving memorials to this local icon. Grand Rapids drummer and percussionist Bill Vits’ last communication with me said so much about the man, the...
Queer-Owned Beauty Bar Opens To Help Grand Rapids Residents Share Their Inner Beauty With The World
The west side of Grand Rapids has upgraded in an inclusive way!. Located at 940 West Fulton Street, BLND Beauty Bar (pronunced blend) has officially opened its door to help share Grand Rapids residents' inner with the world. The owners, Jess Carae and Ris Ma are challenging the stuffy idea...
Last Call! Your Favorite Local Drive-In Diners Will Soon Close for the Season
Brace yourself: now that the Upper Peninsula has seen its first snowfall of the season, it's only a matter of time before we see that white fluffy stuff down here in southwest Michigan. Winter's imminent arrival means some of our favorite activities will go away until spring which includes making...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lions & Rabbits to close event venue
Creatively focused event venue Rosebud will close Jan. 1. The venue, which opened in 2016, is an offshoot of Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a Grand Rapids nonprofit with a mission to support local freelance artists. According to Lions & Rabbits Executive Director and Rosebud founder Hannah Berry,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront
A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
The Restaurant roundup
Shop fronts are changing all over the city. It’s hard to keep up. Here’s a brief wrap up of some recent changes in the restaurant and bar world and what’s to come:
Grand Rapids restaurant, credited with helping transform downtown area, celebrates 25 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant that helped transform downtown Grand Rapids in the 1990's is celebrating it's silver anniversary!. Bistro Bella Vita opened in 1997, offering French and Italian cuisine. It was among the first to embrace the local food movement, buying farm fresh produce, dairy and meats.
tmpresale.com
Chris Janson in Holland, MI Jan 21st, 2023 – presale code
The latest Chris Janson presale code has been added:. For a limited time you can order your tickets earlier than anyone else. Don’t you dare miss this great chance to go and see Chris Janson’s show in Holland, MI!. Below are the Chris Janson performance specifics and presale...
‘Lights on After School’ event coming to West Michigan
An event happening all over the country this week is all about supporting after-school activities for kids.
Does Grand Rapids Really Need Another Chik-Fil-A? Well, We’re Getting Two
Chik-Fil-A lovers, get excited. The fast food chain plans to open two more Grand Rapids-area locations. Recently we told you that a new Chik-Fil-A would be moving into the space once occupied by Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., which permanently closed earlier this month. The existing building is set to...
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
WOW! These Unpopular Opinions May Have You Thinking Differently About Grand Rapids
Reddit is known for its controversial threads and the ability to hide behind your opinions. It is no different when it comes to venting about the city you live in. Grand Rapids is not safe from the venting sessions on Reddit. There is a whole thread of conversation solely about...
Have You Eaten at These 16 West Michigan Restaurants Featured on National TV?
We've got a TON of great restaurants in West Michigan. In fact, Grand Rapids was recently ranked in the Top 25 "Foodie Cities" in the U.S. in 2022 and 2021!. It's no surprise then, that Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Travel Channel shows have filmed at multiple restaurants throughout West Michigan.
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?
GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving
This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo may not be 'one of the most dangerous cities in America' after all
Several news stories based on a recently released FBI crime report suggested Kalamazoo was one of the most violent cities in the U.S. But one expert says that’s a dubious conclusion. Whitney DeCamp teaches sociology at WMU. DeCamp said for various reasons, the FBI’s annual crime report is not...
Surprise military homecoming at Grand Haven school
A military homecoming surprised two special Robinson elementary students Wednesday who have not seen their father for more than seven months.
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
