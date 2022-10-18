ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lions & Rabbits to close event venue

Creatively focused event venue Rosebud will close Jan. 1. The venue, which opened in 2016, is an offshoot of Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a Grand Rapids nonprofit with a mission to support local freelance artists. According to Lions & Rabbits Executive Director and Rosebud founder Hannah Berry,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Everyday Chef & Wife to rebrand, open storefront

A new business is set to open in the former Cherry Deli space in the East Hills neighborhood. Jason and Kate McClearen said Tuesday, Oct. 17, they plan to open a brick and mortar outlet for The Everyday Chef & Wife in the former Cherry Deli space, 834 Cherry St. SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
tmpresale.com

Chris Janson in Holland, MI Jan 21st, 2023 – presale code

The latest Chris Janson presale code has been added:. For a limited time you can order your tickets earlier than anyone else. Don’t you dare miss this great chance to go and see Chris Janson’s show in Holland, MI!. Below are the Chris Janson performance specifics and presale...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?

GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving

This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
KALAMAZOO, MI

