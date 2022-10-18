ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
Motley Fool

If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

Following an incredible rebound, Deere & Company may face another headwind for the exact opposite reason. The ever-changing regulatory environment for prescription drugs could leave Royalty Pharma vulnerable. Erie Indemnity shares are in the habit of driving unsustainable rallies.
Motley Fool

This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?

Sales for this pizza chain are growing again following a pandemic-related slowdown. Domino's has a very efficient business but faces increasing competition.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood's price target might be outlandish, but there's certainly reason to be optimistic about Roku today. The investment risk outweighs the reward, given the company's beaten-down valuation.
Motley Fool

2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside.
Motley Fool

Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip

It's been a tough year for investors, with all three major indexes plummeting into a bear market. Historically, every bear market decline has been a tantalizing buying opportunity for patient investors. Scooping up shares of these bargain-priced stocks would be a smart move.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I Will Never Sell

W.P. Carey is a diversified and opportunistic landlord. Nucor is the best-run steel mill in the country, if not the world. Toronto-Dominion Bank is big in Canada and growing in the United States.
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in October 2022?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report shareholders have been through an emotional roller coaster this year. In the early months of 2022, Wall Street analysts were confident the stock would regain its winning streak. That led many of them to select AMZN as their top pick for the year.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval

Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Both PubMatic and Adyen posted healthy profits, which can help them capitalize on some lucrative markets. Each has advantages that contribute to sustainable growth. These two stocks look like attractive long-term investments.
Motley Fool

2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...

Corporate fund-raising and public offerings are also slowing down. Neither business, however, is a critical one for Wells Fargo.
AOL Corp

JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters. The new platform, Capital Connect, focuses on serving the financing needs of startups from their early stages, marking the ambition of...
Motley Fool

Why Block Stock Slipped Today

Jefferies cut its price target on the stock to $70 this morning. Despite the lower price target, the analyst still sees it as a buy. Block isn't quite as cheap as it was in the early stages of the pandemic, but its revenue stream is three times larger.

