Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
Motley Fool
If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position
Following an incredible rebound, Deere & Company may face another headwind for the exact opposite reason. The ever-changing regulatory environment for prescription drugs could leave Royalty Pharma vulnerable. Erie Indemnity shares are in the habit of driving unsustainable rallies.
Motley Fool
This Fast-Food Giant Is Growing Again: Time to Buy the Stock?
Sales for this pizza chain are growing again following a pandemic-related slowdown. Domino's has a very efficient business but faces increasing competition.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood's price target might be outlandish, but there's certainly reason to be optimistic about Roku today. The investment risk outweighs the reward, given the company's beaten-down valuation.
Motley Fool
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside.
Motley Fool
Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip
It's been a tough year for investors, with all three major indexes plummeting into a bear market. Historically, every bear market decline has been a tantalizing buying opportunity for patient investors. Scooping up shares of these bargain-priced stocks would be a smart move.
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
Cheap stocks have the ability to generate enormous, long-term profits for investors.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and others
(CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks I Will Never Sell
W.P. Carey is a diversified and opportunistic landlord. Nucor is the best-run steel mill in the country, if not the world. Toronto-Dominion Bank is big in Canada and growing in the United States.
Amazon Stock: Should You Buy It in October 2022?
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report shareholders have been through an emotional roller coaster this year. In the early months of 2022, Wall Street analysts were confident the stock would regain its winning streak. That led many of them to select AMZN as their top pick for the year.
Beyond Meat has a new CFO—and investors are hungry for a turnaround as the stock has plunged from $110 to $13 over the past year
Following decreasing sales and an executive’s nose-biting incident, Beyond Meat Inc., a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, is making sustainable changes in leadership, including a new CFO, and is also shrinking its workforce. Douglas W. Ramsey, Beyond Meat’s chief operating officer for less than a year, had his last...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Both PubMatic and Adyen posted healthy profits, which can help them capitalize on some lucrative markets. Each has advantages that contribute to sustainable growth. These two stocks look like attractive long-term investments.
Motley Fool
2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...
Corporate fund-raising and public offerings are also slowing down. Neither business, however, is a critical one for Wells Fargo.
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
These biotech companies have a long ramp of revenue growth ahead.
AOL Corp
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters. The new platform, Capital Connect, focuses on serving the financing needs of startups from their early stages, marking the ambition of...
Motley Fool
Why Block Stock Slipped Today
Jefferies cut its price target on the stock to $70 this morning. Despite the lower price target, the analyst still sees it as a buy. Block isn't quite as cheap as it was in the early stages of the pandemic, but its revenue stream is three times larger.
