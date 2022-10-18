ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

WSAW

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
starjournalnow.com

Warrants of the Week

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating them. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Lane, street closures planned on Wausau’s SE side

Concrete pavement repairs will reduce southbound traffic on Grand Avenue to one lane and close Lakeview Drive for about a week beginning Thursday, according to city officials. A detour will be posted for Lakeview Drive traffic via Kent and Emerson Streets. Repairs are expected to take seven days to complete.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Two Men Charged With Kidnapping Abbotsford Man Have Charges Against Them Dropped

Two men charged with kidnapping a man in Abbotsford had the charges against them dropped. Earlier this year, Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez both of Kissimmee, Florida, were charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Robert Wallace Brutally Raped Victim, Set Mattress on Fire, Burning Her to Death | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #39

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Wallace was one of them. His release was discretionary. 39th in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Oct. 18

Penny and Kyle Juedes announce the birth of their son Dean Patrick, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022. Dean weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Jeshua Ewer and Laura Ewer-Swarick announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Alora Blu, born at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022. Christopher and Kaylee Heitz...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man sentenced to federal prison on drug distribution charges

A 28-year-old Wausau man will spend 72 months in federal prison for his role in a major drug trafficking scheme, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Lucas Ellwart was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Ellwart pleaded guilty to this charge on July 20, 2022.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 17, 2022

Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home. Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.
WAUSAU, WI

