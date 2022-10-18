Paris, Tenn.–Early voting started slow in Henry County Wednesday, with 226 voting in-person at the two voting sites (with 395 total including the in-person, absentee and nursing home voters). Early voting for the November 8 election runs through Thursday, November 3. Elections Administrator DeLaina Green said, “We were pretty busy in the morning, but it tapered off in the afternoon.” In Henry County, voters can cast their early ballots in two locations: the Henry County Election Commission at 215 Grove Blvd. and at TCAT on Wilson St. across from the high school. Hours are: at the Election Commission: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. At TCAT: Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO