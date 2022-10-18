ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiptonville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
RIDGELY, TN
radionwtn.com

State FCCLA President Visits Dresden High School

Dresden, Tenn.–Tennessee’s FCCLA [Family, Career and Community Leaders of America] President Kallee Cunningham visited Dresden High School recently to speak to classes and encourage participation in the organization. Ms. Cunningham shared her FCCLA journey and how it served as a safety net during her time in school. She said that family, community, connections, opportunity, and skills were the top five reasons that FCCLA is important to her. She also presented to several classes on how FCCLA membership helps students develop leadership skills and communicate more effectively. Photo: from left in back: Myra Morgan, Natalie Black, Amy Gobel (Officer Representatives), Hailey Wise (Secretary/Reporter), Anasy Lochala (President), Kallee Cunningham (TN State FCCLA President), Abigail Rother, Emma Boaz , Autumn Brackett (Historian), Brittany Bell (Officer Representative). Front from left: Kendall Wilson (Representative) and Tilley Hopper (Historian).
DRESDEN, TN
KFVS12

People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
radionwtn.com

UC Kindergartners Turn Back The Clock

Union City, Tenn.–Kindergartners at Union City Elementary School turned back the clock Tuesday. Both students and teachers donned their best 1950s attire to celebrate the 50th day of the 2022-23 school year. From poodle skirts and bobby socks to leather jackets, rolled-up jeans, and white T-shirts, both kids and...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County High Partners In Upward Bound Tri-State

MURRAY, Ky. – The Murray State University Upward Bound Tri-State has announced the U.S. Department of Education has extended a grant in the amount of $297,601 each year for the next five years totaling roughly 1.5 million dollars. The target schools that are partnered with Murray State during the...
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Groundbreaking Today For $150M Sinova Global Plant In Tiptonville

Tiptonville, Tenn.–Governor Bill Lee and other state and local officials broke ground today for construction of a Sinova Global facility in Tiptonville, a $150M state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that will produce 140 new jobs. The Company is constructing a modern silicon metal manufacturing facility (known as Sinova Silicon) on a...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

DREAM Together check presented to The Barn in Mayfield

A check presentation was held on Thursday, October 13th, to present DREAM Together incentive funds to The Barn, Inc. in the amount of $12,500 to assist in their recent restaurant rebuild. The December tornado completely destroyed the former restaurant known as Carr’s Barn; however, the owner, Suzanne Flint made the...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Early Voting Starts Wednesday

Early voting for the November 8 state and federal election starts in Tennessee on Wednesday, October 19 and goes through Thursday, November 3. In Henry County, voters can cast their early ballots in two locations: the Henry County Election Commission at 215 Grove Blvd. and at TCAT on Wilson St. across from the high school.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Highway 61 near Jackson back open after semi-crash

The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Butler County to talk about the future of Interstate 57 this evening. When winter weather strikes, it may take MoDOT a little longer to clear Missouri roadways. Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cairo Port development receives $3.4M

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $3.4 million will go to a new inland port under development in Cairo. The money is through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. According to a release from the governor’s office, the funding, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the...
CAIRO, IL
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
WBBJ

Milan police captain talks about discovery of body

MILAN, Tenn. — A small town in Gibson County is in shock after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. “Right now we do not really know the cause of death. We sent her yesterday for an autopsy, and really, we are just waiting to put some of these pieces to the puzzle together. Until we get the autopsy back, we really won’t know which direction this case is going,” said Chris Vandiver, a captain in the Milan Police Department.
MILAN, TN
KFVS12

2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo.

Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday. Perryville man killed in crash. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A Perryville man...
MOREHOUSE, MO
KFVS12

Ky. State Police investigating trailer theft in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a trailer theft. According to a release from KSP Post 1, they received a call around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from Fiber Works Installation about the theft of a reel trailer. They reported the trailer was last seen...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy