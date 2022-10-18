ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland

(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban's Alabama football future uncertain after loss at Tennessee, other factors

This is not the Alabama that Nick Saban is used to during his illustrious tenure, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week that he worries the seven-time national champion head coach is growing tired of the Crimson Tide's current state. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum questioned why Saban has lost his grip in the College Football Playoff race and detailed various factors leading to questions concerning his future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans

Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Top 50 DL Daevin Hobbs sets announcement date

One of the fastest risers in the rankings in the last six months set his announcement date. Concord (N.C.) Robinson defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs will make his college pick known Nov. 25 at 1:30 pm. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs, who is rated the No. 37 player in 247Sports' rankings, has...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Notre Dame offers Wisconsin commit

Taking an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Wisconsin offensive tackle commit Christopher Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West) has picked up an offer from the Irish, he tells Badger247. Terek committed to UW in June over Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Duke, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and others....
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Conspiracy News

College football fans claiming the referees are conspiring against their team is nothing new. However, a tweet from Touchdown Alabama magazine is going viral today, and even for fan conspiracies, this one is excessive. It shows a video clip of the referee in Saturday's Alabama-Tennessee game signaling that a Vols...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
