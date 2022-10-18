Read full article on original website
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Lakeworth Police Rescue Woman Held Captive in HotelLarry LeaseLake Worth, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Jermaine Burton video appears to show Alabama WR striking female Tennessee football fan on field after game
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan on the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, as she joined the Vols' postgame celebration. The woman, Emily Isaacs, posted a video on TikTok that appears to show Burton hitting her in the head while he walks off the field.
Nick Saban responds to video of Jermaine Burton striking Vols fan
Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement on wide receiver Jermaine Burton after the player reportedly struck a fan in the aftermath of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Wednesday...
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Ex-Coach Rick Neuheisel Names Best Team In College Football Right Now
Several teams have a claim as being the best in college football right now. Georgia is ranked No. 1. Tennessee just upset Alabama. Clemson and Michigan are both perennial powers who are unbeaten. But former coach Rick Neuheisel didn't pick any of those programs when asked which team he believes is ...
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
Alabama football: Nine reasons why Nick Saban has lost his grip on the College Football Playoff race
It’s time to press the panic button on Alabama’s 2022 season following Saturday’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee, a public display of bad secondary play, widespread discipline issues and special teams gaffes that cost the Crimson Tide in their most important game to date. If you’ve watched this...
Texas held serious meeting despite win over Iowa State
Texas took care of business at home against Iowa State on Saturday to win their third straight game, but head coach Steve Sarkisian was not all that pleased with his team’s performance. The No. 22 Longhorns needed a fourth-quarter rally to come from behind and beat Iowa State, who...
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
Ohio State making big push for 5-star Keon Keeley | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins discuss Ohio State making a big push for 5-star Edge Rusher Keon Keeley.
Draymond Green: Last Run With The Warriors
Brad Botkin joins Brandon Baylor to discuss if this will be Draymond Green's last run with the Warriors.
Paul Finebaum explains how Tennessee could still miss out on the College Football Playoff
While fans are still joyous over last weekend’s victory over Alabama, Paul Finebaum is cautioning them not to buy their College Football Playoff tickets just yet. Joining the crew on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum explained how the Volunteers could still miss out on the dance, even if their resume is impeccable right now.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban's Alabama football future uncertain after loss at Tennessee, other factors
This is not the Alabama that Nick Saban is used to during his illustrious tenure, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week that he worries the seven-time national champion head coach is growing tired of the Crimson Tide's current state. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum questioned why Saban has lost his grip in the College Football Playoff race and detailed various factors leading to questions concerning his future.
Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans
Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Top 50 DL Daevin Hobbs sets announcement date
One of the fastest risers in the rankings in the last six months set his announcement date. Concord (N.C.) Robinson defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs will make his college pick known Nov. 25 at 1:30 pm. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs, who is rated the No. 37 player in 247Sports' rankings, has...
Notre Dame offers Wisconsin commit
Taking an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Wisconsin offensive tackle commit Christopher Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West) has picked up an offer from the Irish, he tells Badger247. Terek committed to UW in June over Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Duke, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and others....
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Conspiracy News
College football fans claiming the referees are conspiring against their team is nothing new. However, a tweet from Touchdown Alabama magazine is going viral today, and even for fan conspiracies, this one is excessive. It shows a video clip of the referee in Saturday's Alabama-Tennessee game signaling that a Vols...
