(Milwaukee, WI) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin says he’s going to talk to the bad guys on day-one. Tim Michels told a crowd in Milwaukee yesterday that he’s going to speak to criminals on election night if he wins, and again on inauguration day. Michels says he wants to make it clear that he won’t tolerate crime in the state. Michels is focusing on crime in his bid for governor, but didn’t offer any specifics of just what he plans to do.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO