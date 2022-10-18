ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 10

Lori
2d ago

Get ready for a bigger crime wave. When police officers where being followed home and threatened Barnes said it was because officers hadn't "humbled themselves". Guess we haven't demoralized police enough. Media wants more crime. If it bleeds it leads.

Reply
4
William Medelberg
2d ago

No surprise but not what we look for in unbiased news. No paper should take sides and should just report actual news.

Reply
2
Related
captimes.com

State Debate: Journal Times tells county board to leave library board alone

The Racine Journal Times takes the side of the Kenosha Public Library in its decision to include the novel "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi in its Big Read program. The novel, depicting the 18th Century slave trade has been targeted by Kenosha County Board members as too graphic. The paper tells the board to read the book which, it insists, they will come to appreciate.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Will you vote for an election denier?, asks blogger John Torinus

Will you vote for an election denier?, asks conservative business columnist John Torinus, calling attention to Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney's "litmus test" in picking candidates on Nov. 8th. He notes the number of candidates on Wisconsin's ballots who have prominently debunked the 2020 election, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Groups push back on 'threats to democracy' ahead of November election

With less than a month to go until Wisconsin’s midterm election, election officials, candidates and activists are sounding the alarm on efforts to sow doubts about election security, while working to ensure voters are equipped to cast their ballots. In the last few weeks, groups like the Defend Democracy...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Vague, inconsistent policies prevent thousands in Wisconsin jails from voting, report says

Across the state, policies in county jails have prevented thousands of people within their walls from voting, according to a new ACLU Wisconsin report. "Widespread variance across voting policies, practices, and protocols within Wisconsin county jails has led to the continued disenfranchisement of eligible voters that are within the jails of Wisconsin," said Abby Kanyer, the organization's deputy director of community engagement.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns

Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin’s Could Be Biggest Gubernatorial Race In The Country

With competitive midterm races all across the country, conservatives should not overlook what is quite possibly this year’s most critical gubernatorial race, brewing in Wisconsin. Following a convincing primary win, outsider Tim Michels is keeping pace with the better-funded incumbent. Wisconsin remains vital in the national political landscape. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Tim Michels Won’t Tolerate Crime in the State

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin says he’s going to talk to the bad guys on day-one. Tim Michels told a crowd in Milwaukee yesterday that he’s going to speak to criminals on election night if he wins, and again on inauguration day. Michels says he wants to make it clear that he won’t tolerate crime in the state. Michels is focusing on crime in his bid for governor, but didn’t offer any specifics of just what he plans to do.
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

Tim Michels floats possibility of splitting up DNR

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday floated the idea of breaking up the state Department of Natural Resources into two entities: “one that services the business side, one that services the hunter side, the sportsman side.”. The construction executive’s comments came during a Q&A with the Rotary Club...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | Ignore lies, vote for Democrats

Dear Editor: My inbox is full of GOP messages claiming to know what I stand for. As a mother, grandmother, Democrat, and health care provider, let’s set the record straight. Democrats support our sheriffs, police, the rule of law, reasonable gun safety and mental health care. Untreated mental illness and drug addiction fuel crime. Nobody wants people killed for violations that merit tickets or jail time. We must bring to justice those that attacked the Capitol and violated our rule of law.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Cuts to essential services in Milwaukee County & city 2023 budget proposals

The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County both recently released their budget proposals for 2023. The fiscal forecast is bleak, although both budgets included cuts to essential services, more painful cuts are looming on the horizon as emergency federal funds begin to dwindle. The Wisconsin Policy Forum recently reviewed the budget proposals for both the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy