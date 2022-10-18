Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Mason To Appear At Puryear Lions’ Sporting Clay Event
Puryear, Tenn.–The Puryear Lions Club is announcing a special guest appearance by nationally known Outdoorsman Garry Mason Saturday’s Holly Fork Sporting Clay event. The event is Saturday, October 22 from 8 to 10 a.m. The Holly Fork Shooting Complex is located at 6133 Hwy. 79N, Paris. Garry Mason...
radionwtn.com
Noon On Square: Ray Lewis Band, Perry’s BBQ
Paris, Tenn.–The Ray Lewis Band will perform at this week’s Noon On The Square with Perry’s BBQ providing lunch for everyone. Noon On The Square is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 21. The annual event is held each Friday in October and is sponsored...
radionwtn.com
Ibsen’s “Ghosts” To Be Perform At Murray State
Murray, Ky. – The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will present Ghosts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 – 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. One o the student performers is Duncan Hollis, freshman Theatre major from Union City.
radionwtn.com
Lakewood Hosts Fall Festival Friday
Paris, Tenn.–Lakewood School and Lakewood PTO are hosting its Fall Festival on Friday, October 18th, at Lakewood School. The event begins at 5 pm and runs until 8 pm. Lots of games and activities for children,plenty of candy, a silent auction, cake walk, a free Foundation Bank selfie booth, professional photos by Knolton Photography, concessions, popcorn, and food trucks are planned.
radionwtn.com
Kathryn (Davidson) Younker
Kathryn (Davidson) Younker, 95 of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, July 20, 1927, in Boonville, Indiana, to the late Forrest Davidson and the late Margaret Taylor Davidson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister: Diana Collins; a great-granddaughter: Eleanor Koeppel; and a granddaughter-in-law, Becky Gill.
radionwtn.com
State FCCLA President Visits Dresden High School
Dresden, Tenn.–Tennessee’s FCCLA [Family, Career and Community Leaders of America] President Kallee Cunningham visited Dresden High School recently to speak to classes and encourage participation in the organization. Ms. Cunningham shared her FCCLA journey and how it served as a safety net during her time in school. She said that family, community, connections, opportunity, and skills were the top five reasons that FCCLA is important to her. She also presented to several classes on how FCCLA membership helps students develop leadership skills and communicate more effectively. Photo: from left in back: Myra Morgan, Natalie Black, Amy Gobel (Officer Representatives), Hailey Wise (Secretary/Reporter), Anasy Lochala (President), Kallee Cunningham (TN State FCCLA President), Abigail Rother, Emma Boaz , Autumn Brackett (Historian), Brittany Bell (Officer Representative). Front from left: Kendall Wilson (Representative) and Tilley Hopper (Historian).
radionwtn.com
Pelican Festival This Weeend At Reelfoot Lake
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The annual Pelican Festival will be held Friday through Sunday this weekend at Reelfoot Lake. There will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to see and photograph the pelicans through the weekend, including several bus, pontoon and photography tours. PELICAN FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. FRIDAY OCTOBER 21, 2022. Vendors Open...
radionwtn.com
Atkins-Porter Halloween PAWty Draws Dozens
Paris, Tenn.–Jenny Johnsonius and her pup ‘Rip’ were prepared for Saturday’s Tennessee Volunteers victory at the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Halloween PAWty at the A-P Dog Park. Jenny and Rip also won Best in Class in the Small Breed category at the contest. Dozens of dogs and their...
radionwtn.com
Kickoff Time For Patriots/Northeast Game Changed
Paris, Tenn.–Due to transportation issues with Northeast, kickoff for the Henry County High School Patriots-Northeast game has been changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Senior Night activities will now begin around 6:40 p.m. The game will be held Thursday, October 20 at Patriot Stadium. Athletic Director Steve...
radionwtn.com
Collegiate Bass Fishing Series Featured On National Television
Buchanan, Tenn.–Collegiate bass fishing is one of the fastest growing segments of competitive bass fishing in the country. Thousands of anglers representing hundreds of teams ranging from California, up to Michigan, and all the way down to Florida compete in close to 100 college fishing events each year, including national tournaments at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake.
radionwtn.com
James R. “Ron” Lowe
James R. “Ron” Lowe, 75, of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence. Ron was born Monday, November 18, 1946, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late James A. Lowe and the late Ruth Harris May. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Cindy Glass.
radionwtn.com
UC Kindergartners Turn Back The Clock
Union City, Tenn.–Kindergartners at Union City Elementary School turned back the clock Tuesday. Both students and teachers donned their best 1950s attire to celebrate the 50th day of the 2022-23 school year. From poodle skirts and bobby socks to leather jackets, rolled-up jeans, and white T-shirts, both kids and...
westkentuckystar.com
Munal's Donuts new ownership has deep donut-making history
The long-standing history between two well-known Paducah donut shops is coming full circle. Munal's Donuts, located at 1703 Bridge Street in Paducah, is now owned by Chris and Beth Bomar. Beth is the granddaughter of Howard (Red) Clark who once worked at Munal's 70 years ago before going on to open Red's Donut Shop.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
radionwtn.com
Free Airplane Rides For Kids Saturday
McKenzie, TN – EAA Chapter 734 will be offering FREE airplane rides to area youth ages 8-17 Saturday, October 22 at the Carroll County Airport. The kids will see McKenzie or Huntingdon from the sky. These free flights are part of the EAA’s Young Eagles program designed to interest young people in aviation.
radionwtn.com
Henry County High Partners In Upward Bound Tri-State
MURRAY, Ky. – The Murray State University Upward Bound Tri-State has announced the U.S. Department of Education has extended a grant in the amount of $297,601 each year for the next five years totaling roughly 1.5 million dollars. The target schools that are partnered with Murray State during the...
radionwtn.com
Sandra Kay Myers
Sandra Kay Myers, 75, of Puryear, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home. Born Saturday, August 9, 1947, in Whiteville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Percy Ward and the late Mary Ellen Cayton Ward. Sandra was a long-time member of Puryear Christian Life Church, formerly...
WBBJ
Passport available for downtown Jackson businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — Downtown Jackson is giving you the chance to fill your “passport” by shopping local. Starting on Nov. 1, many downtown businesses will be giving out stamps for the city’s Downtown Jackson Passport. “There are so many new businesses that are here and that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event. According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.
Comments / 0