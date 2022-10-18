Dresden, Tenn.–Tennessee’s FCCLA [Family, Career and Community Leaders of America] President Kallee Cunningham visited Dresden High School recently to speak to classes and encourage participation in the organization. Ms. Cunningham shared her FCCLA journey and how it served as a safety net during her time in school. She said that family, community, connections, opportunity, and skills were the top five reasons that FCCLA is important to her. She also presented to several classes on how FCCLA membership helps students develop leadership skills and communicate more effectively. Photo: from left in back: Myra Morgan, Natalie Black, Amy Gobel (Officer Representatives), Hailey Wise (Secretary/Reporter), Anasy Lochala (President), Kallee Cunningham (TN State FCCLA President), Abigail Rother, Emma Boaz , Autumn Brackett (Historian), Brittany Bell (Officer Representative). Front from left: Kendall Wilson (Representative) and Tilley Hopper (Historian).

DRESDEN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO