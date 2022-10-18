Read full article on original website
5 Stocks That Turned a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million
All of these businesses slowly made millionaires out of everyday investors.
Benzinga
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
streetwisereports.com
Gold Mining Co. Makes 'Excellent' Discovery
Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTC; CM5R:FRA) discovered a new zone, hit the highest grade ever, and returned some of the best drill results at its namesake gold project in Quebec's historic Val d'Or mining district, reported Stifel analyst Ian Parkinson in an October 17, 2022 research note. Based on these results, the Toronto-based explorer will advance Troilus to a feasibility study, due out in H2/23.
Double Upgrade For Iamgold After Rosebel Sale: These Assets Could Be Next, Analyst Says
Iamgold Corp. IAG sold a 95% interest in Rosebel Gold Mines N.V. to Zijin Mining of China at a price that is “well above" the carrying value of $177 million. The deal represents a significant move in addressing the funding gap for the development of the Côté Gold mine, according to Bank of America Securities.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague
Cannabis could be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, but not all weed stocks will be winners.
Motley Fool
4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana
Curaleaf Holdings and Trulieve Cannabis are among the top cannabis companies in the world, generating more than $1 billion each in annual revenue. Green Thumb Industries is a rarity in the industry, posting positive net income while also having a strong presence across the country. Jushi Holdings is relatively modest...
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business
Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning. Curve DAO...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
kitco.com
IAMGOLD to sell its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines to Zijin Mining for $360M in cash
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Rosebel Gold Mines N.V. holds a 100% interest in the Rosebel gold mine and...
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
The potential for Tesla to buyback stock for the first time has gained steam in recent days. CEO Elon Musk said late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion. He also said Tesla could one day be worth more than Apple and Saudi...
NASDAQ
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
Splunk's Eligibility As Takeover Target Does Not Surprise This Analyst, Sees A Deal Likely
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK with a $118 price target. He noted that his talk of Splunk's eligibility as an acquisition target continues to stir, and he was not surprised. A report disclosed that Starboard Value had built a position in Splunk, representing just...
How Is The Market Feeling About Simon Property Group?
Simon Property Group's SPG short percent of float has risen 5.34% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.68 million shares sold short, which is 2.76% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
NASDAQ
Interesting MKC Put And Call Options For June 2023
Investors in McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) saw new options begin trading today, for the June 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 239 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the MKC options chain for the new June 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
WD-40's Negative Free Cash Flow Keeps This Analyst Bearish On The Stock
BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand reiterated a Sell rating on the shares of WD-40 Company WDFC with a price target of $88. The company reported Q4 results missing the guidance due to slower roll out of price increases and continued inflationary pressures on input costs. The analyst said WD-40’s sales...
Motley Fool
Could Aurora Cannabis Stock Make You Richer in 2023?
Aurora Cannabis has made a lot of investors poorer over the last few years. It's trying to correct the problems with its top and bottom lines. Don't bet the farm on this one if you decide to bet at all. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Benzinga
