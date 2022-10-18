ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Tully’s to support Special Olympics New York

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

VESTAL, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Tully’s in Vestal is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to support Special Olympics New York on Wednesday, October 19th.

The restaurant will host a “Law & Orders Night” from 5 to 8 p.m. where local law enforcement officers and Special Olympic athletes will work as celebrity waiters alongside Tully’s staff members.

They will help serve tables, bus, and host for the night in order to raise funds for the local athletes.

“We look forward to our Law & Orders nights each and every year,” said Stacey Hengsterman, President & CEO of Special Olympics New York. “Our athletes enjoy seeing their friends in law enforcement, and we all enjoy meeting our greatest supporters in the community.”

Tully’s Good Times is located at 4700 Vestal Parkway East.

