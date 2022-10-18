Read full article on original website
tvnewscheck.com
As Broadcasters Seek To Streamline Local Ad Sales, Reach Remains King
While local station groups are still working out how best to incorporate automation and measurement systems to efficiently execute ad buys across all of their platforms, reach remains broadcasters’ primary advantage. And as the market gets more competitive and more targeted, the opportunity to buy reach becomes scarcer, and thus more valuable.
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase by an African American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Vice Media Reups Leadership Team Amid Sale Speculation
Vice Media Group is holding on to its team of top executives. The media company announced Monday that Jesse Angelo will continue as president of global news and entertainment, while Cory Haik, the company’s chief digital officer since 2019, has been promoted to chief operating officer for news and entertainment. Morgan Hertzan, who joined in 2019 as executive vice president and general manager of television at VICE TV, has been promoted to president of global TV. Haik and Hertzan will continue reporting to Angelo. More from The Hollywood ReporterA.V. Rockwell Movie 'A Thousand And One' Lands March 2023 ReleaseTom Hanks' 'A Man...
CNBC
Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering
Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
How much media and tech giants from Disney to TikTok pay employees in the US
More than a year's worth of salary data shows what media companies including Spotify, Snap, TikTok, and more pay US staffers for tech and other jobs.
fintechfutures.com
Funding Circle names Greig McEwan as new CTO
London-based small business lending platform Funding Circle has appointed Greig McEwan as its new chief technology officer (CTO). McEwan boasts more than 20 years’ experience and most recently served as CTO at European freight-forwarding firm Sennder. He was also previously CTO at Paddy Power Betfair and a technology strategy consultant at WorldRemit.
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video.
Web giants enjoy 'low-cost meal' at expense of quality journalism, media minister says
Online giants are enjoying a ‘very low-cost meal’ out of ‘high-quality journalism’, the media minister has told MPs. Julia Lopez said there was a ‘completely unbalanced power situation’ between the big online platforms and news providers. She told the Commons digital, culture, media and...
Happi
Chaudhuri Makes Inc. Magazine's Top 10 Inspiring Business Leaders to Watch List
Dr. Ratan Chaudhuri has been named to Inc. Magazine's Top 10 Inspiring Business Leaders to Watch in 2022. He is founder and CEO of Sytheon Ltd. According to Inc., "by revolutionizing the skincare industry and creating high performing active ingredients, Chaudhuri has made a tremendous impact in the industry. With his innovative business strategy and ability to differentiate from the crowd he has made a dynamic contribution within the cosmetic industry."
What's the Future of Media? Substack, Decentralized Media, and MultiTouchpoint Marketing
The role of social media in B2B marketing is rapidly evolving, and traditional media are relentlessly catching up, transforming their models into progressive outlets. As end users change the way they consume content, the need for quality overhaul is the top priority for publications. On today’s episode of Startups On...
