Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE DAY STILL SEEKING HELP
Help from community members is still needed for Make a Difference Day Douglas County on Saturday. Make a Difference Day is a nationally recognized day of service held the fourth Saturday of October. Karen McGuire of the United Community Action Network said a group of local community service leaders has come together to organize what is anticipated to be an annual event to promote volunteerism throughout the county. McGuire said the event’s primary sponsors locally are UCAN, Thrive Umpqua and Greater Douglas United Way.
kqennewsradio.com
CONCERT BAND AND CONCERT CHORALE WITH VETERANS DAY CONCERT
The Umpqua Community College Concert Band and the Roseburg Concert Chorale are having a special Veterans Day concert. The event will be Friday November 11th at 7:00 p.m. in Jacoby Auditorium. The UCC Symphonic Band, under the direction of Trevor Thompson, and the Roseburg Concert Chorale, led by Dr. Jason Heald, will perform an evening of patriotic favorites and traditional selections. The concert will also feature The Bone Dogs.
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA HEALTH ALLIANCE ACCEPTING CHIP APPLICATIONS
Umpqua Health Alliance’s Community Advisory Council is now accepting applications for community projects in 2023. A release said the CAC has allocated $300,000 annually in recent years for projects that improve the overall health of Douglas County residents. The funding stream aims to enhance the key focus areas addressed in the most recent Community Health Improvement Plan. That includes behavioral health and addictions, social determinants of health, families, and children – and healthy lifestyles, with an overarching emphasis on programs which improve health equity.
kqennewsradio.com
REEDSPORT HOSTING MEET & GREET FOR CHIEF OF POLICE CANDIDATES
Staff with the City of Reedsport are hosting a meet & greet for their Chief of Police candidates. The event will be Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Umpqua Discovery Center. Those seeking the position are Blake Cordell, Scott Ketcham and Jason Thien. Individual candidate information, including a brief biography and their current resume are available in links at: https://www.cityofreedsport.org/
kqennewsradio.com
PRESCRIBED BURNS SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY
Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association are working with farmers and ranch owners to schedule prescribed pasture burns ahead of the wet weather expected near the end of the week. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said due to forecasted winds and drift smoke being pushed in from the Cedar...
kqennewsradio.com
EXTENSION WORKSHOPS FOR AG COMMUNITY
The Oregon State University Extension Service Douglas County is offering two workshops for members of the agricultural community. “Chicken Processing for Small Farm Producers” will be held November 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kellim Farms near Glide. Agent Logan Bennett said it’s a hands-on workshop where people can learn how to process chicken in an open-air facility. Bennett said participants will get information on cleaning and storing birds safely and in compliance with farm-direct poultry laws. The cost is $10 or $35 with a processed chicken.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN CHAMBER HOLDING DOWNTOWN TRUNK OR TREAT
The Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce is holding a Halloween Downtown Trunk or Treat on Saturday October 29th at 4:00 p.m. Those participating can start at the library parking lot off East Central Avenue and get a map to find all the businesses that are participating. Many will be set up in the library’s parking lot. East Central will be closed to traffic during that time.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR ALCOHOL AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teenage was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Roseburg on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 8:30 a.m. the 15-year old male was allegedly found with the alcohol on school premises. He was released following being given the citation.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Place for takeout
1. Nelson’s in the Whit and Nelson’s Taqueria 394 Blair Blvd. 541-844-8404; NelsonsInTheWhit.com; Nelsons-Taqueria.Business.Site. 2. Krob Krua 254 Lincoln St. 541-636-6267. KrobKrua.com. 3. Ta Ra Rin Thai Cuisine 1200 Oak St. 541-343-1230; 1410 Mohawk Blvd., Springfield. 541- 505-8987; 1520 Coburg Rd. 541-844-1032 TaRaRinThai.com.
kqennewsradio.com
ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH
After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
kqennewsradio.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. THURSDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the Umpqua Valley through 10:00 a.m. Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said it applies to central Douglas County and the eastern Douglas County foothills. This includes Interstate 5 from near Roseburg northward and also Highway 38, and Highway 138 west of Glide.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 10.20.22
Non-affiliated candidate for Oregon Governor, Betsy Johnson shares her views on a number of issues and her plans if elected. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 10 20 22.
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
kqennewsradio.com
TUESDAY DEADLINE FOR NEW OREGON VOTERS TO REGISTER
Tuesday is the deadline for new Oregon voters to register in order to vote in the November General Election. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis said current Oregon voters can make updates through election night. Loomis said the voter registration deadline for the May Primary is more stringent, as it applies the deadline for party changes and to election officials issuing partisan ballots.
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT IN PLACE THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
An Air Quality Alert is in place through Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. for Douglas County and surrounding areas. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has extended the Air Pollution Advisory that has been in effect since Monday. The Cedar Creek Fire burning near Oakridge, combined with periods of easterly...
kqennewsradio.com
BALLOTS GOING OUT FOR NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION
Ballots are going out to local voters Thursday for the November General Election. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis said the bulk shipment of ballots is going to the United States Postal Service. Once filled out, ballots can be mailed back in or taken to one of 14 drop site locations...
kqennewsradio.com
RESIDENTIAL LEAF PICKUP TO BEGIN SOON
Residential leaf pickup will begin soon in the City of Roseburg. A City release said from the week of October 31st through January 6th, the Public Works Department will offer that service for residents. Crews follow a cyclical route to help residents with leaf disposal and ensure leaf collection can...
KGW
Massive I-5 pileup | Photos
A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
kqennewsradio.com
WINDOW FOR PRESCRIBED PASTURE BURNS MAY END SHORTLY
With rain in the forecast starting this weekend, the window that farmers and ranch owners have for pasture burning may come to an end shortly. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said staff is monitoring weather and smoke reports in order to approve tentatively scheduled prescribed pasture burns on a daily basis.
kptv.com
Florence man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that critically injured OSU student
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured an Oregon State University student last month, according to the Corvallis Police Department. The crash happened on Sept. 26, at about 6:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in...
Comments / 0