Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
sent-trib.com
Help decorate the BG community tree
The Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. and the Downtown Foundation invite the public to help decorate the community tree on Nov. 18. Ornaments may be picked up at 217 S. Church St. and then decorated on your own. The ornaments will then be hung at the community tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 18 at 6:45 p.m.
sent-trib.com
Elmwood adds academic booster club
BLOOMDALE – A new academic boost club is being introduced at Elmwood High School. Community member Pam Frankforther said at the Oct. 20 board of education meeting that the high school does a lot of small things to recognize its top academic students. “But I think we can do...
sent-trib.com
Local briefs
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
sent-trib.com
See the foliage, take a spooky hike with Wood County parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. Native Nursery Night is Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg. Get started volunteering at wcparks.org/volunteer. Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.
sent-trib.com
Donate coats to Salvation Army’s Warm the Family
Do you have some extra coats in your closet that you could donate? They could be used by adults and children in Wood County to stay warm this winter. The Salvation Army of Wood County is hosting its annual Warm the Family program by collecting new and gently used coats for families and children in need.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Prevention Coalition selected for Blue Ribbon Distinction
The Wood County Prevention Coalition has received distinction as a Blue Ribbon Coalition. The process started in July, when the Wood County Prevention Coalition applied for Phase I of CADCA’s 2022 Got Outcomes! Awards. In Phase I, CADCA reviewed and scored applications along with various required submitted products (to...
sent-trib.com
Mayor praises help of BG school district during fire
Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher expressed his appreciation for the assistance of Bowling Green City Schools staff after a fire broke out at an apartment building recently. Aspacher spoke during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. He said the fire occurred several weeks ago, and while the Bowling Green Fire Division...
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
sent-trib.com
Haunted history with the Black Swamp Medicine Girls at Way library
PERRYSBURG — The Black Swamp Medicine Girls, Jeanne Caryer and Susan Wiesehan, will regale attendees with haunted tales of history at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., on Thursday at 7 p.m. During their presentation, they will explore the history of lobotomies, insane asylums and other horrors of...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for Urban Creek Boutique
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Urban Creek Boutique, located at 1204 W. Wooster St., Suite 3 in Bowling Green. Owner Kaley Rummel is a Bowling Green High School graduate and feels that a western style clothing store is something BG has been missing. The shop is mainly western style wear, along with jewelry, accessories, body care items, and some home items too. Urban Creek Boutique offers a little bit of something for everyone and not just a certain age group. Rummel offers a points system, so for every dollar you spend, you earn a point and once you get to 200 points you get 10 dollars off your purchase. She also offers college students 15% off on purchases made on Wednesday's and Friday's. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
How this Wood County railroad became a trail
Wood County has a rich railroad history. Most of our cities and villages at one time had a railroad depot. We had many railroad lines crisscrossing our county. As the county progressed, the old railways were abandoned leaving behind old, gravelly, railroad beds of soil. An old, abandoned railroad bed...
sent-trib.com
Debra Bick
Debra Bick, age 66, passed away on October 18, 2022. Debra was born in Emmett, Idaho to Bruce Yergenson and Beth Klein. Debra married John Bick on February 14, 1976 and he survives her in Bowling Green, Ohio. She is also survived by her son, Shawn (Meg) Bick; grandchildren: Rhian...
sent-trib.com
Joy A. Price
Joy A. Price, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. Joy was born on April 11, 1935 in Bowling Green to the late John C. And Neva L. (Aurand) Bair. She married Thomas E. Price on October 7, 1966 and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Robert (Candice) Ziegler; daughters, Nancy (Kevin) Aurand and Lesley (Andy) Hollister; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Ziegler.
sent-trib.com
BG author of children’s, Christian books at Novel Blends
A Bowling Green author will sign copies of her children and Christian novels on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Novel Blends, 116 S. Main St. Bettie Boswell is a long-time resident of Bowling Green and taught elementary music for Sylvania Schools before retiring. She started writing for publication about six years ago.
sent-trib.com
Materni campaigns on infrastructure, freedoms
PERRYSBURG — Infrastructure and the economy are key issues for Perrysburg Councilwoman Jan Materni, who is running for the 75th Ohio House District seat on the Democratic Party ticket. “The number one issue is freedoms, in general, but that includes reproductive, which includes voting rights, includes what I want...
sent-trib.com
Cook’s Corner: Sisters bake fair goodies from the family
WAYNE — There’s nothing like hearing firsthand from a stranger about how good your baking is. Both Lyla and Autumn Shank had award-winning recipes — Lyla’s Peanut Butter Fudge and Autumn’s Chocolate Chip Cookies — at the Pemberville Free Fair. And both were bid on and purchased.
sent-trib.com
High school heat issues being fixed
Bowling Green High School is experiencing issues with the boiler system and does not have heat, according to a communication sent out by Principal Dan Black. Last week, the system was turned on to identify any issues and a few steam leaks were found. Workers have been on site all week working to fix the issue and say it will be fixed for this Thursday, Black said in a Tuesday email.
sent-trib.com
Pedestrian struck in BG crosswalk
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
sent-trib.com
Business, Briefing & Brew with Supplemental Staffing
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business, Briefing & Brew on Nov. 9 from 8-9 a.m. at Supplemental Staffing, 1616 E. Wooster St. Suite 7. Chamber investors are invited to join this networking event. Take advantage of this opportunity to learn about the array of services they offer, enjoy some refreshments and network. Everyone will have the opportunity to share something about their business so do not forget to bring business cards.
sent-trib.com
Proposed BG anti-discrimination change draws crowd of speakers
A proposed amendment to the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance drew a number of speakers and a large crowd to Bowling Green City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. A total of 14 speakers addressed the issue; the ordinance received its second reading during the meeting. The legislation would amend Section...
Comments / 0