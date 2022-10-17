If you like ranch dressing, I believe that you may enjoy my homemade ranch dressing mix. I like using the mix as a dry seasoning on chicken and in various other casserole recipes. Today, I will share my recipe for the dry ranch dressing mix. Plus, I will tell you how you can mix it with other ingredients to make homemade ranch salad dressing and ranch dip. The dressing can be used not only for salads but also for dipping your favorite food items in. It's totally delicious!

