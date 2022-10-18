Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
wgel.com
ISP Arrest St. Elmo Man After Stand-Off
On Monday, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County on Monday to serve the warrant for alleged Failure to Appear when Baldrige allegedly fired multiple shots at them.
Rookie officer recognized for arrests, gun seizure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A rookie Springfield Police officer was recently recognized by his superiors for his actions during a traffic stop just days into his experience of solo patrol. Officials said that Officer Orr stopped a car that was squealing its tires and as he approached, he saw someone inside the car with their […]
Crime Stoppers, Police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers and the Decatur Police Department are asking the public for information about an armed robbery that happened in Decatur earlier this month. Officials said that on Oct. 7, a man walked into the Hardee’s located at 1080 West Eldorado Drive while holding a gun. He walked up […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Watson man injured when accidentally shot with a crossbow while tracking deer near Kell
A 58-year-old Watson man was shot in the leg by a crossbow Wednesday morning while helping to track a deer that had been shot late Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in rural Kell. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronald Slifer and another man had gone with the hunter to...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Roland C. Webb of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia. Roland was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Makayla J. Casey of Louisville for possession of <5g of meth...
recordpatriot.com
South Roxana man charged with home invasion
EDWARDSVILLE – A South Roxana man was charged with home invasion and domestic battery after an incident in Granite City Oct. 15. Jacob T. Adams, 21, of South Roxana, was charged Oct. 17 with home invasion, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two charged with aggravated battery and mob action at SCHS
Two Salem Community High School students were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday with aggravated battery and mob action following an alleged assault on a third student at the school on October 5th. Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl released details on the case Monday. He says 18-year-old Carter...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested two days in a row for domestic battery to same woman
Bond is much higher the second time a 60-year-old Salem man was arrested for domestic battery to the same alleged victim seven hours after posting bond on the first charge. Jeffrey Tate of West Warmoth Street had bond set at $20,000 or $2,000 cash when appearing for the first time on the second domestic battery charge Tuesday afternoon. He was released from the Marion County Jail just before four Monday afternoon after posting $2,500 or $250 cash bond on the first domestic battery charge.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Reidland couple arrested after numerous drugs found
REIDLAND, Ky. (KBSI) – A Reidland couple faces drug charges after detective received numerous complaints alleging illegal drug use and trafficking. Matthew Haralambidis 35, of Bryon Drive in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 8 oz. 2nd offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
recordpatriot.com
East Alton woman charged with auto theft
EDWARDSVILLE – An East Alton woman charged with auto theft was among a number of property-related felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kara M. Berry, 31, of East Alton, was charged Oct. 18 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2...
wrul.com
Norris City Man Arrested For Luring Of A Minor
On October 13th, the Fairfield Police Department received a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was believed to have been picked up by William S Franks, 29 of Norris City, IL. The Norris City Police Department was contacted. The juvenile was located and returned to their residence. Franks was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail on charges of Luring of a Minor. He is being held on $5,000 bond. Franks is scheduled to appear in court again on November 3rd at 9:0 a.m. No further information has been provided at this time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
recordpatriot.com
Two charged with felony DUI
EDWARDSVILLE – Two people were charged Tuesday with felony DUI in separate incidents. Robert J. Leaks Jr., 52, of Collinsville, was charged Oct. 18 with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to...
WAND TV
Two construction workers killed by passenger car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Scott's Law violations continue to grow according to an announcement from Illinois State Police. Two construction workers on the Iowa/Illinois border were killed by a passenger car less than one hour after an ISP trooper was struck by a semi-truck outside of Effingham. Pearson J....
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and Effingham County during November. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
WAND TV
Decatur man enters plea for shooting at tattoo artist
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who authorities said shot at a tattoo artist during an ambush has entered a plea. According to court records, Levron J. Hines, 37, entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Hines was arrested in Sept. 2020 for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon Possession of a Weapon.
southernillinoisnow.com
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
