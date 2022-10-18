ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Big R donates four new chainsaws to Salem Fire Protection District

Big R has come to the assistance of the Salem Fire Protection District in replacing some needed equipment. Engineer Jacob Heminover worked out the donation. “We’ve had 4 chainsaws, 2 for over 25 years and the other 2 for over 20 years so time for replacement. Got to talking to Paul and Willie Jones at Rural King and they decided to donate all four that we needed to replace.”
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

3 acres burned when small trash fire gets out of control in rural Texico

Kell Firemen say three acres burned early Tuesday night when a small trash fire got out of control at 7879 Exchange Road in rural Texico. Assistant Chief Jason Franke says the trash fire spread to a small field and was moving towards a tree line and woods when they arrived on the scene.
TEXICO, IL
KMOV

Crews work water main break in Belleville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
BELLEVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Kell Firemen battle two combine fires

Kell Firemen battled two combine fires on Saturday. The first was in a cornfield near the Kell and Buchanan Road intersection in rural Texico. Kell Fire Chief Lonnie McDaneld says crop residue built up around the engine became hot and caught fire. The combine is owned by Brad Pinkerhouse of...
TEXICO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Doctor’s Nursing Home becomes Helia Health Care Center of Salem

Doctor’s Nursing Home on Hawthorn Road in Salem has officially become Helia Health Care of Salem. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday night by the Salem and Centralia Chambers of Commerce to mark the occasion and begin the facilities 50th Anniversary Celebration. Marketing Director Linda Poninski traced the beginning...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

IDOT closing one northbound lane of I-57 just south of Salem Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the right northbound lane of I-57 a mile south of the US 50 interchange in Salem will be closed to traffic from seven am to as long as 3:30 on Thursday. The closure is necessary so pavement patching can be completed in...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
SANDOVAL, IL
edglentoday.com

Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County

PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times

Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 10/21 – Martha Ellen (Aumiller) Jahr

Martha Ellen (Aumiller) Jahr, age 93 of Waterloo, Illinois, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Twin Willows Nursing Center in Salem, IL where she had lived since May 2021. Martha was born on August 27, 1929, in Kinmundy, Illinois, the daughter of Edward E. Aumiller and Anna Bessie (Chance) Aumiller. She was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and then joined the Air Force in 1951. She lived in Valmeyer for many years before moving to Waterloo.
WATERLOO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval FALL Homecoming “CHANGING OF THE SEASONS

Its been a few years in planning, but the Sandoval Community School District 501 has moved their Homecoming. festivities from February to October. So, for the 1st time we will have 2 sets of Royalty in the year of 2022. Several committee members and administrators were involved in the decision...
SANDOVAL, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Two Move Over violations in less than hour; mountain lion body being examined; Illinois' favorite car colors

Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval under a boil order until further notice

Due to a problem in the setup of the new Sandoval water tower, the entire village of Sandoval and Sandoval water customers north of Sandoval are under a boil order until further notice. There was a loss of pressure that has now been corrected, but testing needs to be completed...
SANDOVAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy