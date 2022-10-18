Read full article on original website
Related
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
click orlando
Florida lawmakers ask judge to protect them from testifying in redistricting legal fight
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Six lawmakers, including House Speaker Chris Sprowls, and legislative staff members have asked a judge for a protective order that would shield them from testifying in a lawsuit about the constitutionality of a new congressional redistricting plan. Attorneys for the House and Senate late Monday filed...
South Carolina Senate again rejects abortion ban; bill not dead
COLUMBIA S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators again Tuesday rejected a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state but left open a small chance that some compromise could be reached in the less than four weeks the General Assembly has left to meet this year. The stalemate in the Republican-dominated Legislature hasn’t changed over the past month. […]
WOUB
Ohio GOP legislative leaders claim state courts cannot rule on regulation of congressional elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Republican leaders in the Ohio Legislature are invoking what has been considered a fringe doctrine — known as the independent state legislature theory — to argue that the Ohio Supreme Court is not allowed to enforce the state constitution if it limits the legislature’s power to regulate congressional elections.
The right to vote is not in the Constitution
If you’re looking for the right to vote, you won’t find it in the United States Constitution or the Bill of Rights. Two of the most important cases at the Supreme Court this year address voting rights, and both legal controversies focus on the right to vote. But rather than denials of the right to […] The post The right to vote is not in the Constitution appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: DE Supreme Court Rules on Vote-by-Mail & Same-Day Registration
The Delaware Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, has found that Vote-by-Mail does violate the Delaware Constitution and that the decision on Same-Day Registration by the Delaware Court of Chancery should be reversed. Only absentee ballots for reason will be accepted and those wanting to register to vote have until...
KXL
President Biden Vows Abortion Legislation As Top Priority Next Year
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade – if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law. In a speech designed to...
Opponents of Florida’s congressional redistricting plan fight effort to shield lawmakers from testifying
The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the congressional redistricting plan during an April special session.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Campaigning for U.S. House of Representatives District 4: Valerie Foushee hopes to protect voting rights, ensure the right to reproductive freedom and preserve the environment
North Carolina State Senator Valerie Foushee is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 4 as a Democrat and was previously elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2013. She was appointed to the North Carolina Senate later that year where she still serves now. Foushee...
Phys.org
Broad bipartisan support for abortion exceptions
As next month's midterms loom ever larger, both Democrats and Republicans are weighing how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will affect voter turnout. Will it bring out issue-only voters? What will it mean for voter enthusiasm among women and for mobilization overall?. A new survey of...
Dems Spending Millions on Abortion Ads Ahead of Midterms
Dems Spending Millions on Abortion Ads Ahead of Midterms
Comments / 0