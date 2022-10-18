ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina Senate again rejects abortion ban; bill not dead

COLUMBIA S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators again Tuesday rejected a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state but left open a small chance that some compromise could be reached in the less than four weeks the General Assembly has left to meet this year. The stalemate in the Republican-dominated Legislature hasn’t changed over the past month. […]
Ohio Capital Journal

The right to vote is not in the Constitution

If you’re looking for the right to vote, you won’t find it in the United States Constitution or the Bill of Rights. Two of the most important cases at the Supreme Court this year address voting rights, and both legal controversies focus on the right to vote. But rather than denials of the right to […] The post The right to vote is not in the Constitution appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: DE Supreme Court Rules on Vote-by-Mail & Same-Day Registration

The Delaware Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, has found that Vote-by-Mail does violate the Delaware Constitution and that the decision on Same-Day Registration by the Delaware Court of Chancery should be reversed. Only absentee ballots for reason will be accepted and those wanting to register to vote have until...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Campaigning for U.S. House of Representatives District 4: Valerie Foushee hopes to protect voting rights, ensure the right to reproductive freedom and preserve the environment

North Carolina State Senator Valerie Foushee is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 4 as a Democrat and was previously elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2013. She was appointed to the North Carolina Senate later that year where she still serves now. Foushee...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Phys.org

Broad bipartisan support for abortion exceptions

As next month's midterms loom ever larger, both Democrats and Republicans are weighing how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will affect voter turnout. Will it bring out issue-only voters? What will it mean for voter enthusiasm among women and for mobilization overall?. A new survey of...

