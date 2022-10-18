ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

morriscountynj.gov

Morris County Launches Online Land Development Review Application

The Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation has launched an online application allowing Morris County Planning Board applicants to digitally submit their documents and make required fee payments. Hard copies of applications will still be required; however, digital submissions will provide the public a more convenient option to pay...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
morriscountynj.gov

M/S/W Workforce Development Board Open Meeting

This meeting will be held virtually. The WDB is responsible for planning, policy guidance and oversight of the workforce development system in Morris, Sussex, and Warren Counties. Our goal is to combine area employment, training and supportive services and programs into a consumer-based, market-driven system that meets the needs of...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
morriscountynj.gov

Morris County Historical Society Receives $15,000 Morris County Grant

Nonprofits Also Assisted by Morris County Small Business Program. The Morris County Historical Society received a $15,000 grant from the Morris County Board of County Commissioners this week through the county’s Small Business Grant Program, which was designed to aid both nonprofits and local entrepreneurs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

