ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdicts in Ruben and Paul Flores trial

SALINAS -- The juries deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart have now reached a verdict for both Ruben and Paul Flores. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

﻿Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrest 2 wanted gang members

SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of wanted gang member Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, after he reportedly ran from officers. According to the sheriff's office, Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft and the Property Crimes Unit (MADCAT) and PCU detectives found Oreaboe in the area of Amherst Dr. and W Alisal St, in Salinas, as they were investigating him for gun-related crimes.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- MADACT and PCU detectives wanted a known gang member in a residence on the 300 block of Amherst Drive last week. Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, was been investigated for firearm crimes and had eight different arrest warrants. When the suspect saw police, he ran to the back of the home, said deputies. A The post Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
kprl.com

Juror Excused in Smart Trial 10.17.2022

We learn that a juror in the Ruben Flores murder trial was excused last week after speaking to a priest about the trial. The jurors were advised they cannot speak about the case to spiritual advisers and therapists. Especially, therapists. The juror admitted to the judge that he went to confession and talked about the case with his priest. So, he’s excused.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk 82-year-old man

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for an elderly man with dementia, last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday is missing. Salvador Dominguez, 82, walked out of his home on East Bolivar Street to smile in his front yard, said police. Dominguez suffers from dementia and is dependent on family care. He was The post Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk 82-year-old man appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Suspected church arsonist arrested

WATSONVILLE—Police have arrested a man suspected of starting a fire in St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish that caused $100,000 in damage. Alberto Melgoza, 36, is also suspected of setting a fire at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in June, Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said. Melgoza was arrested at about...
WATSONVILLE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

King City gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Greenfield murder

KING CITY — A Monterey County judge has given life sentences to two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. On Sept. 29, Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, for the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. Solis received a 50 year, 8 month-to-life sentence, and Juarez received a 30 year, 8 month-to-life sentence.
KING CITY, CA
crimevoice.com

Salinas Gang Member Caught with Meth, Cocaine and Fentanyl

Photos: Courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff’s Office; (Cover) Drug Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Last week, PCU and MADCAT detectives caught up with 34-year-old gang. member, Max Aguilar of Salinas. Detectives were investigating Aguilar for his involvement in drug sales in the...
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Hollister police investigating non-fatal shooting on 4th Street

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting. It happened on Fourth Street near Miller Road just after 5 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, the victim had already been driven to the hospital. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation, nor...
HOLLISTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy