Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
I Was Canceled for Criticizing Israel
On Monday, September 26, I delivered a video monologue as part of my job as a rotating co-host for The Hill TV’s political commentary show, Rising. I’d been a weekly guest on the show for three years, and this was my first “Radar”—an op-ed delivered straight to the camera. It was also my last. On September 28, I was fired.In my years as a contributor on the show, there were no complaints about my performance. I had recently begun guest-hosting and even shot a pilot for another show that I had pitched to The Hill TV (the video arm of...
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols
After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Ukraine President's Advisor To Elon Musk: More Countries Will Start 'Chaotic Nuclear Race' If Kyiv Surrenders To Putin's Threats
Ukraine's presidential advisor, who has criticized Vladimir Putin for his 'Coward Response,' took aim at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire made another round of comments about the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter, tagging Musk, said If Kyiv capitulates...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis
In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Israel: Forces kill Palestinian who shot dead female soldier
Israel's prime minister says a Palestinian gunman who killed an Israeli soldier earlier this month was shot dead by security forces after opening fire at a security guard at a West Bank settlement near Jerusalem
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
Putin Suffering Major Losses In Southern Regions, Says Ukrainian Official: 'Rate Is About 1 To 6.5'
Vladimir Putin is facing severe setbacks in the Ukraine war as Kyiv pushes back to regain its occupied territories in the southern regions, a Ukrainian official said. What Happened: Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, citing the Commander of Operational Command South Andrii Kovalchuk, said the ratio of losses between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the south is approximately 1 to 6.5.
The Jewish Press
Hysteria Greets British PM’s Embassy Move Proposal
In Britain, it’s diplomatic Groundhog Day all over again. Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she wants to move the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. When former U.S. President Donald Trump similarly proposed moving the American embassy, liberals grabbed for the smelling salts. The outcome of such a move, they predicted, would be Armageddon. The entire Arab world would rise up in fury. The relocation of the embassy would utterly destroy the cause of peace.
The Jewish Press
Former US Ambassador David Friedman Baffled by Israel-Lebanon Deal on Gas Fields
David Friedman, the former US ambassador to Israel, expressed bewilderment over the pending proposal for an agreement on a maritime line between Israel and Lebanon, saying that it appears to entail significant Israeli concessions. The common Israel-Lebanon maritime boundary is not agreed upon between the two countries. The issue has...
Augusta Free Press
Alon Ben-Meir: The fallacy of tying the occupation to Israel’s security
It has become a given among a growing number of right-wing Israelis that ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank will pose a mortal danger to Israel. They have been brainwashed over the years to believe that a Palestinian state will become nothing but a hub for Palestinian extremists, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who will oust the government led by moderate Palestinians, take over the West Bank, and terrorize Israel with the objective of wiping it off the map. Sadly, if not tragically, the vast majority of the 80 percent of Israelis who were born after the occupation began in 1967 have accepted this perilously misleading narrative. They have grown numb to the occupation as if it were a normal state of being while completely dismissing the inhumane suffering and servitude of the Palestinians are enduring in the occupied territories.
US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan
The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia
A senior Democratic senator in the US has expressed concern about the possibility of sensitive US defense technology being shared with Russia by Saudi Arabia as a result of the kingdom's recent decision to side with Moscow over US interests, the Guardian reports.
Netanyahu appealed to Trump's love of golf and used NYC maps to turn the president against Palestinians, new memoir says
Benjamin Netanyahu described the techniques used to turn Donald Trump against Palestinians in his new memoir. It included a map of Israel and Palestine, with Trump Tower and George Washington Bridge superimposed on it. The revelations come from "Bibi: My Story." The Guardian obtained a pre-release copy of it. Former...
Pentagon On Possibility Of Russian Nuclear Threat: 'We Are Completely Ready'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats have raised concerns that his plans for escalation in Ukraine may not be limited to mobilizing more troops. The Pentagon responded on Tuesday to the potential threat by saying the United States is completely prepared to deal with a nuclear scenario with Russia. What...
The Jewish Press
Report: Egypt Persuades Israel to Extract Gas Off the Gaza Coast
A report Tuesday by the London-based Al-Sharq Al-Awsat news outlet claims that Egypt has persuaded Israel to extract natural gas from a Mediterranean gas field off the coast of Gaza. Sources confirmed to the news outlet there are external pressures linked to a European need for natural gas due to...
