southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County emergency officials leaning towards expanded Nixle system for emergency notifications
Fire, police, city, and emergency management agency leaders all appear to be in agreement that expansion of the Nixle alerting system now being used by Salem, Centralia and Sandoval is the best option for delivering emergency messages to all Marion County residents. A lengthy discussion on the topic was held...
southernillinoisnow.com
Big R donates four new chainsaws to Salem Fire Protection District
Big R has come to the assistance of the Salem Fire Protection District in replacing some needed equipment. Engineer Jacob Heminover worked out the donation. “We’ve had 4 chainsaws, 2 for over 25 years and the other 2 for over 20 years so time for replacement. Got to talking to Paul and Willie Jones at Rural King and they decided to donate all four that we needed to replace.”
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia residents on aggregation program to pay much more for electricity starting January 1st
Centralia residents who have been avoiding Ameren’s skyrocketing electrical rates by being on the electric aggregation program will see much higher rates when the current contract expires on December 31st. Salem City Manager Rex Barbee indicated at Monday night’s city council meeting that while Salem is part of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Doctor’s Nursing Home becomes Helia Health Care Center of Salem
Doctor’s Nursing Home on Hawthorn Road in Salem has officially become Helia Health Care of Salem. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday night by the Salem and Centralia Chambers of Commerce to mark the occasion and begin the facilities 50th Anniversary Celebration. Marketing Director Linda Poninski traced the beginning...
southernillinoisnow.com
Birds nest starts minor fire in HVAC unit at Bryan Bennett Library
A bird’s nest is blamed for a smoky fire at the Salem Bryan Bennett Library late Monday morning. The Salem Fire Protection District was first notified by the library’s fire alarm system. At the same time, smoke began to fill two rooms at the library. Fire Chief Dave...
southernillinoisnow.com
IDOT closing one northbound lane of I-57 just south of Salem Thursday
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the right northbound lane of I-57 a mile south of the US 50 interchange in Salem will be closed to traffic from seven am to as long as 3:30 on Thursday. The closure is necessary so pavement patching can be completed in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Business and Professional Woman’s Club names Woman and Boss of the Year
The Centralia Business and Professional Woman’s Club has named their Woman and Boss of the Year at a reception Wednesday night at the Barking Lot. The Woman of the Year is Sheree Jones who was totally taken off guard. “I am humbled, just humbled. I try to make a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval FALL Homecoming “CHANGING OF THE SEASONS
Its been a few years in planning, but the Sandoval Community School District 501 has moved their Homecoming. festivities from February to October. So, for the 1st time we will have 2 sets of Royalty in the year of 2022. Several committee members and administrators were involved in the decision...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police Department now has three lieutenants
The Centralia Police Department now has three lieutenants. Sergeant Joe Rizzo was elevated to the newly created third lieutenant position during a Monday afternoon swearing-in ceremony. Rizzo will continue to oversee the investigations unit. Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke asked for the organizational change to create the lieutenant’s position over...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/28 – Danny Lee Wimberly
Danny Lee Wimberly, 70, of Centralia passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was born January 26, 1952, in Centralia, the son of Benjamin James Wimberly and Evelyn Mae (Pearce) Wimberly. He married Linda Kay (Sommers) Wimberly in January of 1981 and she survives him in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 19th, 2022
A 24-year-old Farina man, Quinton Schoreck of Ravon Road, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon. Kinmundy Police reportedly followed Schoreck for about a mile on Kinlou Road before he pulled over and was taken into custody without incident. A 42-year-old homeless Salem man has been arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two injured in crash involving disabled pickup on US 51 north of Sandoval
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were injured when an attempt was being made to push a disabled pickup off US 51 near Ferrydale Road north of Sandoval Monday night. Sheriff’s Deputies say the disabled vehicle was broadside across the road when it was struck by a northbound...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/21 – Martha Ellen (Aumiller) Jahr
Martha Ellen (Aumiller) Jahr, age 93 of Waterloo, Illinois, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Twin Willows Nursing Center in Salem, IL where she had lived since May 2021. Martha was born on August 27, 1929, in Kinmundy, Illinois, the daughter of Edward E. Aumiller and Anna Bessie (Chance) Aumiller. She was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and then joined the Air Force in 1951. She lived in Valmeyer for many years before moving to Waterloo.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval under a boil order until further notice
Due to a problem in the setup of the new Sandoval water tower, the entire village of Sandoval and Sandoval water customers north of Sandoval are under a boil order until further notice. There was a loss of pressure that has now been corrected, but testing needs to be completed...
southernillinoisnow.com
State Trooper struck by truck in Effingham; two highway workers struck and killed in northwestern Illinois
An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a passing semi-truck in Effingham Tuesday when talking to a truck driver involved in an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and released. State Police say the incident...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two charged with aggravated battery and mob action at SCHS
Two Salem Community High School students were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday with aggravated battery and mob action following an alleged assault on a third student at the school on October 5th. Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl released details on the case Monday. He says 18-year-old Carter...
southernillinoisnow.com
Hoffman man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following Centralia crash
A 27-year-old Hoffman man was injured Saturday when his car ran into the rear of an SUV stopped to make a turn into Monken Chrysler Nissan on West McCord Street in Centralia. Centralia Police say Devan Eitel of Lyle Street hit the rear of an SUV driven by 21-year-old Keaton Talbot of Riverton, Utah.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Fall To Marion On Senior Night, SC Moves To 25-7 With Win At Olney — Prep Volleyball
The Salem Lady Wildcats dropped their Senior Night home match with Marion in straight sets 19-25, 22-25 to fall to 9-15 on the season. The night began with the freshmen winning 21-6, 21-11 to improve to 10-5. The JV is 11-7 with their 3 set win (22-25, 25-20, 15-14). Salem returns to action on Thursday at Roxana. Salem honored seniors Kenadie Hancock as well a foreign exchange senior Alessia Rossi.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested two days in a row for domestic battery to same woman
Bond is much higher the second time a 60-year-old Salem man was arrested for domestic battery to the same alleged victim seven hours after posting bond on the first charge. Jeffrey Tate of West Warmoth Street had bond set at $20,000 or $2,000 cash when appearing for the first time on the second domestic battery charge Tuesday afternoon. He was released from the Marion County Jail just before four Monday afternoon after posting $2,500 or $250 cash bond on the first domestic battery charge.
southernillinoisnow.com
3 acres burned when small trash fire gets out of control in rural Texico
Kell Firemen say three acres burned early Tuesday night when a small trash fire got out of control at 7879 Exchange Road in rural Texico. Assistant Chief Jason Franke says the trash fire spread to a small field and was moving towards a tree line and woods when they arrived on the scene.
