Big R has come to the assistance of the Salem Fire Protection District in replacing some needed equipment. Engineer Jacob Heminover worked out the donation. “We’ve had 4 chainsaws, 2 for over 25 years and the other 2 for over 20 years so time for replacement. Got to talking to Paul and Willie Jones at Rural King and they decided to donate all four that we needed to replace.”

SALEM, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO