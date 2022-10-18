ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

espnquadcities.com

Roseanne Barr’s Decaying Iowa Mansion Is Probably Haunted

Can a mansion be haunted if it was never truly finished?. Many years ago, Roseanne Barr, who you likely remember from the 1990's sitcom "Roseanne", decided to build a mansion smack in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa. Not really the private island destination one might expect from a celebrity but to each their own.
ELDON, IA
realitytitbit.com

Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?

Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
ALASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list?
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it is a great travel destinations. Beside the beautiful beaches, South Carolina is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you are craving, you will definitely find it here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
YourCentralValley.com

7 celebrities who have fled California, and why

While many people enjoy living in California and can’t imagine calling anywhere else home, others are packing their bags and leaving it behind – including some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities. Most recently, Mark Walberg announced that his family recently moved from California to Nevada. The actor and businessman said that his decision stems from him […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Georgia College Student Killed 'Instantly' by Plane Propeller During Extravagant Dinner Date

Sani Aliyu, 21, rented a Georgia plane for a dinner date, and was fatally struck by one of its propellers after landing, a coroner said A college sophomore in Georgia is dead after he was hit by an airplane's propeller at a local airport while on a date. Sani Aliyu, 21, rented an airplane from the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport for a dinner date on Sunday, Oct. 16, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said, according to Macon, Georgia's The Telegraph. Aliyu — a sophomore management major at Georgia Southern...
STATESBORO, GA
Black Enterprise

Twin Spirits: Plies and Kirk Franklin Vow to Help Florida Residents After Hurricane Ian

Gospel star Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies are well aware of how much people think they resemble each other. In response, the duo has teamed up to help the people of Florida. Franklin recently explained how he and Plies are teaming up to help Florida victims of Hurricane Ian while addressing the “rumors” claiming the two might be related. During a sit-down with Angela Yee, Franklin jokingly addressed the hilarious claims by calling Plies on FaceTime.
FLORIDA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
Decider.com

‘Southern Charm’ Cast Reveals If They’d Let Thomas Ravenel Back On The Show at BravoCon 2022

It’s the last day of BravoCon 2022 and the tea is still being spilt! Hosted by Spotify’s Lea Palmieri, the “Southern Charmers” panel featured all of your favorite Bravolebrities: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo, and Shep Rose. Needlessly to say, this crammed-with-favorites panel was treated to a full audience of Bravoholics ready to hang on their every word. If anyone was hungover (hey, BravoCon is not for the faint of heart), they certainly didn’t show it. Everyone was looking gorgeous and more than...

