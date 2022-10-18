Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list?
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it is a great travel destinations. Beside the beautiful beaches, South Carolina is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you are craving, you will definitely find it here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
GMA fans are heartbroken after Ginger Zee is missing from morning show and replaced by fill-in Danielle Breezy
GOOD Morning America's Ginger Zee has been absent from the morning show and has been replaced by the stand-in Danielle Breezy. Fans have been sad about Ginger missing while others were enthusiastic about Danielle filling in as they have hopes she'll be placed in a more permanent position. Ginger was...
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
7 celebrities who have fled California, and why
While many people enjoy living in California and can’t imagine calling anywhere else home, others are packing their bags and leaving it behind – including some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities. Most recently, Mark Walberg announced that his family recently moved from California to Nevada. The actor and businessman said that his decision stems from him […]
Nene Leakes’ Kids: Meet ‘RHOA’ Alum’s 2 Children After Brentt’s Heart Attack & Stroke
Nene Leakes is widely known for being on the Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008 until 2020. She is also a mother to two adult sons. Nene was previously married to Gregg Leakes, until his death in Sept. 2021. One of Nene’s sons recently suffered...
‘Southern Charm’: Has Taylor Ann Green Finally Moved on From Shep Rose…with Austen Kroll?
‘Southern Charm’ stars Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose recently split after two years and some questionable behavior on his part.
Georgia College Student Killed 'Instantly' by Plane Propeller During Extravagant Dinner Date
Sani Aliyu, 21, rented a Georgia plane for a dinner date, and was fatally struck by one of its propellers after landing, a coroner said A college sophomore in Georgia is dead after he was hit by an airplane's propeller at a local airport while on a date. Sani Aliyu, 21, rented an airplane from the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport for a dinner date on Sunday, Oct. 16, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said, according to Macon, Georgia's The Telegraph. Aliyu — a sophomore management major at Georgia Southern...
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Twin Spirits: Plies and Kirk Franklin Vow to Help Florida Residents After Hurricane Ian
Gospel star Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies are well aware of how much people think they resemble each other. In response, the duo has teamed up to help the people of Florida. Franklin recently explained how he and Plies are teaming up to help Florida victims of Hurricane Ian while addressing the “rumors” claiming the two might be related. During a sit-down with Angela Yee, Franklin jokingly addressed the hilarious claims by calling Plies on FaceTime.
Ginger Zee missing from GMA after meteorologist announces her replacement
GMA star Ginger Zee has announced that she will be missing from Wednesday’s episode of the morning show. The popular meteorologist, 41, has said her pal Brittany Bell is filling in for her. Bell is a weather reporter at the New York television station WABC-TV. Zee has said that...
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
AOL Corp
These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show. Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.
‘Southern Charm’ Cast Reveals If They’d Let Thomas Ravenel Back On The Show at BravoCon 2022
It’s the last day of BravoCon 2022 and the tea is still being spilt! Hosted by Spotify’s Lea Palmieri, the “Southern Charmers” panel featured all of your favorite Bravolebrities: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo, and Shep Rose. Needlessly to say, this crammed-with-favorites panel was treated to a full audience of Bravoholics ready to hang on their every word. If anyone was hungover (hey, BravoCon is not for the faint of heart), they certainly didn’t show it. Everyone was looking gorgeous and more than...
