HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – The dream of an permanent outdoor ice skating rink in Holland took another step towards reality on Wednesday night. The Holland City Council approved three separate motions during its biweekly meeting that puts into motion the process for constructing the facility as part of a renovation of Window on the Waterfront Park off of East 6th Street and College Avenue. The city will enter into an Agency Fund Agreement with the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area to handle public donations for the rink, a $473,000 Professional Services Agreement with GMB Architects and Engineers to design the facility, and a contract with GDK Construction to build the rink under the same terms that the city recently made with GDK for a new Waverly Road Fire Station and the remodeling of the Kollen Park Fire Station.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO