MLive

Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board

HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids plans to continue personal storage program for those experiencing homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After a successful year-long pilot, Grand Rapids plans to continue its personal storage program for people experiencing homelessness. The program, launched as a pilot in November 2021, allows unhoused residents to store their personal belongings in a never-been-used, clean curbside trash or recycling bin cart. City officials say such receptacles were used in the majority of similar storage programs across the country that they looked at.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Holland City Council Approves Agreements for Proposed Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – The dream of an permanent outdoor ice skating rink in Holland took another step towards reality on Wednesday night. The Holland City Council approved three separate motions during its biweekly meeting that puts into motion the process for constructing the facility as part of a renovation of Window on the Waterfront Park off of East 6th Street and College Avenue. The city will enter into an Agency Fund Agreement with the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area to handle public donations for the rink, a $473,000 Professional Services Agreement with GMB Architects and Engineers to design the facility, and a contract with GDK Construction to build the rink under the same terms that the city recently made with GDK for a new Waverly Road Fire Station and the remodeling of the Kollen Park Fire Station.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
whtc.com

Zeeland City Council to Consider Renovation of Sligh Factory Tonight

ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 17, 2022) – The dream of a 45 to 50-unit apartment building on the site of a former furniture factory in Zeeland could take another step towards reality tonight. The city council will consider during its biweekly meeting a development and reimbursement agreement with Geenen...
ZEELAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

City will snowplow only Main, Superior sidewalks

The City of Wayland in this approaching winter will snowplow only Main and Superior Streets, otherwise leaving residents to remove it from in front of their homes. City Manager Josh Eggleston, responding to a question from from former Mayor Burrell Stein, explained that the city is underfunded for infrastucture projects and services by $7 million and just can’t afford to spend as much as $150,000 on another snow removal device.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces 2 challengers in race for Georgetown Township, Zeeland state House seat

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, faces two challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 85th District. The Republican incumbent will face Democrat Todd Avery and Libertarian Greg Parlmer II in the general election for the seat. The district encompasses the I-196 corridor in Ottawa County and includes Georgetown Township, Hudsonville and Zeeland.
ZEELAND, MI

