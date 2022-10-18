Read full article on original website
3 candidates running for 2 seats on the Zeeland Board of Education in November
ZEELAND, MI — Three candidates are competing for two, six-year seats on the Zeeland Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents Rick Dernberger, a trustee and April DeWitt, board vice president, are squaring off Nov. 8 against Gerald Rademaker, who is looking to take one of the open seats.
Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board
HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
Six candidates vying for three, six-year seats on the Holland school board
HOLLAND, MI - There will be some news faces on the seven-member Holland Public Schools Board of Education after the Nov. 8 general election with some incumbents not seeking reelection. Six people are vying for three, six-year seats. School board members Diane Ybarra, Mark Woltman, Tim Marroquin and Phil Meyer...
Grand Rapids plans to continue personal storage program for those experiencing homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After a successful year-long pilot, Grand Rapids plans to continue its personal storage program for people experiencing homelessness. The program, launched as a pilot in November 2021, allows unhoused residents to store their personal belongings in a never-been-used, clean curbside trash or recycling bin cart. City officials say such receptacles were used in the majority of similar storage programs across the country that they looked at.
'It really hurts': Students say parents fighting over removal of LGBTQ+ book impacts relationships at school
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Monday night's Spring Lake school board meeting ended early as parents during public comment refused to follow rules presented by the board. Tensions were high as one parent gave a presentation for why the book "Gender Queer" should be removed from the library, saying it displays explicit sexual imagery.
whtc.com
Holland City Council Approves Agreements for Proposed Outdoor Ice Skating Rink
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 20, 2022) – The dream of an permanent outdoor ice skating rink in Holland took another step towards reality on Wednesday night. The Holland City Council approved three separate motions during its biweekly meeting that puts into motion the process for constructing the facility as part of a renovation of Window on the Waterfront Park off of East 6th Street and College Avenue. The city will enter into an Agency Fund Agreement with the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area to handle public donations for the rink, a $473,000 Professional Services Agreement with GMB Architects and Engineers to design the facility, and a contract with GDK Construction to build the rink under the same terms that the city recently made with GDK for a new Waverly Road Fire Station and the remodeling of the Kollen Park Fire Station.
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
COVID ‘hazard pay’ bonuses for commissioners rescinded by Muskegon County board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon County commissioners have reversed an earlier vote to award themselves $5,000 bonuses following what one said was considerable “pushback” from their constituents. The board of commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 18, decided to remove themselves from the list of county employees who will...
whtc.com
Zeeland City Council to Consider Renovation of Sligh Factory Tonight
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 17, 2022) – The dream of a 45 to 50-unit apartment building on the site of a former furniture factory in Zeeland could take another step towards reality tonight. The city council will consider during its biweekly meeting a development and reimbursement agreement with Geenen...
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
townbroadcast.com
City will snowplow only Main, Superior sidewalks
The City of Wayland in this approaching winter will snowplow only Main and Superior Streets, otherwise leaving residents to remove it from in front of their homes. City Manager Josh Eggleston, responding to a question from from former Mayor Burrell Stein, explained that the city is underfunded for infrastucture projects and services by $7 million and just can’t afford to spend as much as $150,000 on another snow removal device.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo may not be 'one of the most dangerous cities in America' after all
Several news stories based on a recently released FBI crime report suggested Kalamazoo was one of the most violent cities in the U.S. But one expert says that’s a dubious conclusion. Whitney DeCamp teaches sociology at WMU. DeCamp said for various reasons, the FBI’s annual crime report is not...
$1 Bronson Park lease extended until 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo voted to extend the lease of a well-known park across from city hall, which is owned by Kalamazoo County. During the Monday, Oct. 17, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, commissioners approved an action to extend its lease of Bronson Park until January 2024. The...
Fox17
Kent County residents, businesses asked to fill survey on internet availability
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County residents and businesses are invited to fill out a survey regarding their internet access and connection speeds. Michigan nonprofit Merit says the survey asks filers if high-speed internet is available to them and how much they pay if they are. We’re told the...
Incumbent faces 2 challengers in race for Georgetown Township, Zeeland state House seat
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, faces two challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 85th District. The Republican incumbent will face Democrat Todd Avery and Libertarian Greg Parlmer II in the general election for the seat. The district encompasses the I-196 corridor in Ottawa County and includes Georgetown Township, Hudsonville and Zeeland.
Teacher of the Week surprised during school assembly
HOLLAND, Michigan — Our next Teacher of the Week has been teaching in the same district her entire 27-year career. Becky Heneveld was totally surprised when 13 ON YOUR SIDE popped up at an assembly to deliver the news. “You can see their faces and see the lightbulbs happen...
Allegan County investing millions of federal funds in broadband
Allegan County is preparing to using federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help expand broadband access.
