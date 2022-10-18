Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
bethesdamagazine.com
A D.C. star chef to open two restaurants in Bethesda in early 2023
On a Tuesday this past spring, chef Mike Friedman—Mikey to his friends—is in the kitchen of his Olney home. The room is spacious, ordered and pristine, with white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and gray and white marble tile backsplashes. Multiple windows fill the space with light. Friedman stands...
ffxnow.com
Madeleine Proust bakery closes after just one year in Vienna
Another local French bakery has closed its doors for good, leaving the Tysons area with dwindling options for macrons, cookies and other Parisian desserts. Madeleine Proust shuttered on Oct. 1, only about a year after it first opened in Vienna’s Wolftrappe Shops at 448 Maple Ave East. The business didn’t provide an explanation for the closure but confirmed it would no longer be operating in any capacity after that date.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA
Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
loudounnow.com
Student Growth, SOL Participation Approaching Pre-pandemic Levels
Standards of Learning scores, graduation rates and Measures of Academic Progress show Loudoun students’ scores from last school year are still below pre-pandemic achievement but improving. According to school district staff’s presentation, the figures show the division is high performing and has an above average achievement overall, but areas...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Massive One Loudoun Plans
Loudoun County supervisors have approved plans to more than double the number of homes at One Loudoun. Previously the development was approved for up to 1,267 residential units, including detaches homes, townhouses and apartments, along with up to 34,000 square feet of childcare facilities, a 110,000 square foot assisted-living facility, and up to 4.1 million square feet of nonresidential uses.
theburn.com
Exclusive: Duck Donuts headed to Loudoun County
Red alert. This is not a drill. Duck Donuts has signed a lease for its first location in Loudoun County. And the folks in South Riding are the lucky ones who will be neighbors to the new store. The Burn has learned that the uber-popular doughnut chain will be taking...
loudounnow.com
Editorial: A Salute
There are few industries in which the fortune of any single business depends on the success of its competitors. If you listen to Loudoun’s wine makers and growers, that interdependency is a foundational element of their efforts. That special spirit of community is showcased annually when they gather, as...
loudounnow.com
New Leesburg Mural Celebrates Music
Artist Serina Chowdry has begun work on her large “Celebrate Music” mural at the Virginia Village Shopping Center. The work is the first approved by the town on a commercial property outside the historic district under a new pilot program. A committee with representatives of the town’s Economic...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site
On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
livability.com
Why Frederick, MD, Is a Best Place to Live
A promising business sector, proximity to major Eastern cities, and unique downtown make Frederick the place to be. Frederick, MD, sits close enough to Washington, D.C., to be a bedroom community, but more than 60 percent of its workforce have chosen to live and work in Frederick. The city appeals to residents who look for more than just a commuter lifestyle amid the D.C. corridor. Frederick’s successful blend of history and innovation encourages creative, entrepreneurial-minded residents to make things happen. This is why Frederick has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live for the third year.
loudounnow.com
Natoli Named Loudoun Winemaker of the Year
The Loudoun Wine Awards on Friday night put the spotlight on the industry’s best work while highlighting the special community collaboration that makes that work possible. Taking time out from bringing in a bountiful grape harvest, industry leaders gathered at Lansdowne Resort to celebrate the top winners at this year’s record-setting wine competition and to recognize people leading the effort to grow the region’s reputation.
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
mocoshow.com
CAVA, Which Opened its First Restaurant in Bethesda in 2011, Unveils New Logo
CAVA, the largest restaurant operator in the Mediterranean category in the U.S. restaurant industry, has opened over 200 restaurants since opening its first fast-casual spot in Bethesda in 2011. Today, the restaurant unveiled a brand new logo that will provide a “new, warm look that will grow with us as we continue to expand the CAVA table.”
WJLA
Woodleigh Chase is coming to Fairfax! Sales center open now.
David Taylor from Erickson Senior Living joins Good Morning Washington to talk about their third continuing care retirement community coming to Northern Virginia. Woodleigh Chase is opening their doors with independent living, with assisted living spaces to come soon. With endless amenities from a theater to an art studio, Woodleigh Chase will create spaces to enhance its residents' lives. Their sales center is open now, learn more today at woodleighchase.com.
Washingtonian.com
“Sexy Casual” Latin Restaurant Joy by Seven Reasons Opens in Chevy Chase
Seven Reasons has gone even more upscale recently with a $90 prix-fixe replacing the 14th street hotspot’s a la carte menu. But you can try the same modern Latin flavors from chef Enrique Limardo at the group’s newest, more affordable restaurant, Joy by Seven Reasons, opening in Chevy Chase on Tuesday, October 18.
sungazette.news
Supervisors OK rezoning for 460-unit complex in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Oct. 11 unanimously approved a rezoning to permit construction of “Somos at Tysons LLC” a 460-unit project that will consist almost entirely of affordable dwellings. SCG Development Partners LLC will build the project on 4 acres at 1750 Old Meadow Road, just southeast of...
gmufourthestate.com
FALL EATS IN FAIRFAX
As fall approaches in Northern Virginia, what better to cozy into the holiday season than some festive treats to enjoy? Restaurants, coffee shops and stores in the Fairfax area are getting into the spirit this week by bringing back fall favorites to the menu and hosting fall-themed events. For those whose palettes are spooked by pumpkin spice, beware.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Nicole Lee, Leesburg
Editor: I want to send love and thanks to the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Dept., the Loudoun Fire Dept., the Purcellville Fire Dept., Ashburn Fire Dept and everyone else who arrived to fight a fire on my street on Oct. 19. Luckily, no one was harmed but the amount of smoke...
loudounnow.com
Town Office Construction Likely to Miss January Deadline
When the Middleburg Town Council broke ground on the construction of its new Town Office in January, the expectation was that the staff would be moved in by New Year’s Day. Last week, the council was told that is not going to happen. Bill Downey, of the Downey &...
