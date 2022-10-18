ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New entertainment spaces coming to Lansing

By Larry Wallace
 2 days ago
Kwaj has been performing in Lansing for about seven years, and like other local performers, he loves showcasing his talent to the Lansing community.

“I love the people that come to my shows, and it’s always good to perform for people you have love for,” said rapper James Gardin.

“In Lansing, I love rocking the shows here, it is my home, and it is where I feel like I can do whatever I want,” said poet Masaki.

And pretty soon, two new entertainment spaces coming to Lansing will give more local performers a chance to hit the stage.

“We will have Hall 224. About 400 or 500 people will be able to crowd in there and see different shows and acts,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “The Friends of Durante Park made it their mission to make it a little bit more vibrant, so there is now a stage there, and there could be concerts there, and people can come and perform, we’re excited to see that evolve.”

These new spaces are meant to be an opportunity for entertainers.

“Mainly, we can attract bigger artists, and get an opportunity to open up for them and show fans here that we can perform on that kind of stage,” Kwaj said.

So whether you’re a poet or rapper, you better get ready because Lansing is becoming a place where you can take your entertainment career to the next level.

