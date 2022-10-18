ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tvinsider.com

‘FBI’ Sets Missy Peregrym’s Return — See Maggie Back With OA & Team (PHOTOS)

Ready or not — let’s face it, you’re than ready — Missy Peregrym is back on our screens as Special Agent Maggie Bell on FBI soon!. CBS has announced that Peregrym returns in the Tuesday, November 15 episode, “Ready or Not.” Maggie has been on medical leave ever since she was exposed to sarin gas near the end of Season 4 (to account for Peregrym’s maternity leave).
TVLine

And Just Like That… Casts Tony Danza as Che Diaz's 'Father' in Season 2

Che Diaz will be yukking it up with a sitcom icon next season on And Just Like That…. Tony Danza has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series for the upcoming Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. The Who’s the Boss? star will recur as himself, who’s been cast to play Che’s father in the sitcom pilot they moved to L.A. to shoot at the end of Season 1. (Viewers may even remember that Che mentioned this as a possibility: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish,...
tvinsider.com

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ First Look: Rossi, JJ & Luke Are on the Case (PHOTO)

Criminal Minds, the popular procedural that originally ran from 2005 to 2020, was never shy about showing the darker side of the many cases the Behavioral Analysis Unit team worked on — and those storylines will be even more unsettling when revival Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres its first two episodes on Thanksgiving, November 24, on Paramount+.
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters

The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
MONTANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
tvinsider.com

‘Survivor’ Player Sabotages Challenge to Gain Control (RECAP)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 43 Episode 5, “Stop With All the Niceness.”]. It’s hard to recall a recent tribe more ill-fitted to get along than Survivor 43’s Baka. Working well as a group in the challenges and having ample survival gear doesn’t seem to phase this group of five. They simply do not like each other. Their splitting hairs were made more clear at the top of Survivor Season 43 Episode 5, which saw Jeanine finding the bracelet-themed Beware Advantage early on.
tvinsider.com

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Trailer: Kumail Nanjiani Engages in Shady Business (VIDEO)

Welcome to Chippendales‘ latest trailer and key art is teasing some shady business gone wrong ahead of the limited series premiere on Hulu beginning Tuesday, November 22. The true-crime saga centers on the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), an Indian immigrant who takes an incredible idea and ambition to extraordinary heights. Becoming the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire, Steve lets nothing stand in his way in the process of reaching for the success he once dreamed of.
tvinsider.com

The Man Behind the Movie Posters, Still Feeding Phil, Awards Time on ‘Monarch,’ ‘Reboot’ Gets Loopy

Turner Classic Movies profiles Joe Caroff, who designed some of the most iconic movie posters and logos you’ve ever hung on your wall. A new season of Somebody Feed Phil features a tribute to world-traveling foodie Phil Rosenthal’s late parents. Fox’s Monarch puts the fictional country-music family in the spotlight during awards season. Hulu’s behind-the-sitcom-scenes comedy Reboot reveals just how hard it can be to loop a line of corny dialogue.
tvinsider.com

Kelsey Grammer Explains How ‘Frasier’ Revival Will Address John Mahoney’s Death

Kelsey Grammer has confirmed that the upcoming Frasier revival will honor his former co-star, John Mahoney, who played the popular patriarch Martin Crane in the NBC comedy series. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Grammer said, “[Mahoney’s] loss is and was devastating and must be given the proper attention in honor...
theplaylist.net

‘Terror Train’ Trailer: Tubi’s Reimagining Of 1980 Slasher Hits The Streamer On October 21

While not as famous as John Carpenter‘s slasher classic “Halloween,” 1980’s “Terror Train” cemented Jamie Lee Curtis‘ legacy as the definitive “final girl.” In the film, Curtis plays one of six friends who reckon with a killer out for revenge for a prank gone wrong years earlier on a train packed with rowdy college students. Alongside Curtis, the original movie also stars Ben Johnson and David Copperfield.

