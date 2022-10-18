Read full article on original website
Over A Century Ago Newspapers Reported Sightings of Specter Moose in Maine
A giant specter moose? Believe it or not, it was a tale that struck fear into the grizzliest of woodsmen in Maine. How about a moose ghost story? It's definitely a strange tail from the Maine woods, but at the time there were many reports of a huge all-white moose. Their accounts of the beast were reported in newspapers around the state and the New York Times. Maine's specter moose would appear in newspaper headlines 1901, 1917 and 1932.
Youth Hunters Can Take an Antlerless Deer on ‘Maine Youth Day’ Without a Permit
As a part of the sweeping changes to Maine's antlerless deer harvest, youth hunters will be allowed to take "any deer" on Youth Day without a permit. Big changes were made to Maine's any-deer lottery system prior to season. As a part of the changes, youth hunters will be allowed to harvest an antlerless deer on "Youth Day" without a permit. Only junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in this specially designated hunting day, which is set for October 22. The special rule is statewide, even in WMDs that don't have antlerless tags available. WMDs 1, 2, 4, 5, and 28 did not have antlerless tags available for purchase or via the lottery. There are some rules to consider with a youth taking an antlerless deer without a permit.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Thursday, October 20, 2022. 6:30 am.
Maine Rep Golden ‘Shotguns Beer’ at Football Game, Becomes My Favorite Politician
It's not every day a politician actually acts like a human being. However, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, who represents District 2, displayed that recently at a college football game. Yes, that is Rep Golden "shotgunning" a beer, a Bud Light to be more exact, at the University of Maine homecoming...
mainebiz.biz
Maine small businesses, nonprofits set for $7M in electricity relief
Some 2,919 Maine small businesses and nonprofit organizations are in line to receive a one-time credit of more than $2,000 to help defray electricity costs under a new state law. The program was created by LD 2010, "An Act to Help Maine Residents with High Electricity Costs," sponsored by state...
High COVID-19 transmission prompts indoor mask requirement at Acadia
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Rising COVID-19 cases in Hancock County have prompted the National Park Service to reinstate the mask requirement in all indoor spaces at Acadia National Park effective Oct. 15. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Hancock County as having "high" community-level transmission. Three...
What are the Laws & Penalties for Selling Moose Meat in Maine?
Moose hunting season in Maine is an exciting time for many hunters in Aroostook County who hold a permit. Its the time of year to think about stocking up on meat for the winter. You Can’t Sell Moose Meat in Maine. Most people know you can’t sell moose in...
WMTW
Maine DOT commissioner reacts to study with poor rating for state’s rural roads, bridges
AUGUSTA, Maine — Trip, a national transportation research nonprofit group, is out with a new report reflecting poorly on Maine's rural roads and bridges. However, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note and one of the report’s authors agree Maine has made significant progress in investing in improvement projects in recent years.
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
Studded Tires Now Permitted On Maine Roads
It's snow tire season in Maine. Although fall has just begun, Mainers are reminded that winter is coming. From October 1, through May 1, snow tires are permitted on Maine roads. Winter tires are not required by law in Maine. Remember to take them off by May 1. Studded tires...
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’
There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Are These Really The Coolest Small Towns In Maine & New Hampshire?
One of the things we have a lot of in New England are cool, must visit, small towns. Let's face it, with the exception of Boston and Providence, even our "cities" are just big small towns. So, what are the coolest small towns in Maine and New Hampshire?. Recently, an...
mainepublic.org
While governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again
Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
observer-me.com
Maine is near top of nation in new COVID cases and hospitalizations
Maine is near the top of the nation in a COVID-19 resurgence that comes as weather turns colder and the cold and flu season begins, even though the state boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. The Pine Tree State has the fourth-highest rate of new coronavirus...
SPOTTED IN MAINE: An Emu Casually Walking Down The Road Sunday Afternoon
Maine is full of all kinds of wildlife. And, for the most part, we're fortunate to not have a ton of wildlife that could (or wants to) kill you. You know, like those scary alligators in Florida and venomous snakes in Texas. However, with that being said, sometimes we run...
