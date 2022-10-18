Read full article on original website
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
An influx of migrants has divided a Staten Island neighborhood: ‘The natives are getting restless’
A large huddle of people gather their belongings from the trunk of a gray minivan outside of a hotel in Staten Island. A local pizzeria that gave free food to asylum-seekers stirred backlash. A nearby church is not collecting donations for migrants. [ more › ]
Niagara Falls Mayor says city unable to host NYC migrants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — As more and more buses full of migrants from the southern border continue to roll up to New York City, New York Mayor Eric Adams continues to press the Biden Administration for aid as the city scrambles to find housing for the more than 17,000 asylum seekers they have taken on this fiscal year.
The man who slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Staten Island ShopRite to have assault charge dropped on condition of good behavior
Back in June, Giuliani claimed that getting slapped on the back felt like being "shot," and alleged that he could have "cracked" his skull and "died."
New York crime wave: GOP gov nominee Lee Zeldin says first act will be firing Alvin Bragg
New York Republican congressman Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County joined 'Hannity' to react to a shooting near his home and the state's ongoing crime wave.
Fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin spotted at window of NYC apartment - where she will spend 24 hours a day under ICE detention - after convincing judge to free her before she's deported
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin was pictured at her apartment in the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan on Sunday, shortly after she gave an interview to the New York Times in which she told readers to 'ask the government' how she could afford the rent. Sorokin, 29, managed to convince a...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
New York State Man Arrested Three Times in Less Than Two Days
Police say a New York state man was arrested three times in 36 hours after a domestic dispute spiraled out of control. Stories like these have many to question New York's controversial bail reform law. Officials say this recent suspect is now facing multiple charges of criminal contempt. But while three arrests in less than two days sounds like a lot, it's not as uncommon as you might think.
Man pays $1,100 a month for 95-square-foot NYC apartment and shares a bathroom down the hall with neighbors
New Yorkers are finding more cheaper ways to live in the big city, but it comes at the cost of space and privacy in dorm-style apartments.
N.Y.C. Carriage Horse Who Collapsed Near Central Park This Summer Is Euthanized
Ryder became the latest symbol for the movement to end carriage rides when video of him struggling to stand as his handler yelled in August went viral Ryder, the New York City carriage horse who went viral in August after collapsing during an incident caught on video, has died, PEOPLE confirms. The animal was euthanized at the private residence he'd been relocated to following the dramatic event, a rep for the local Transit Workers Union shared. According to the New York Times, Ryder had been steadily losing weight, ultimately collapsing and suffering...
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
New York State Man Has Had ID Suspended at Least 28 Times
A New York state man, who officials pulled over Sunday and was found to be driving without a license, has quite the lengthy track record. One county Sheriff has even voiced his frustrations after it was found this very same man has had his ID suspended at least 28 separate times. Is enough being done to keep repeat offenders like this off the roads?
Amazon warehouse union vote fails in upstate New York
Amazon workers in upstate New York voted by a roughly 2-to-1 ratio against unionizing, according to results tallied on Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board. The vote is a setback for the Amazon Labor Union, or ALU, a small independent union that in April won a historic vote in Staten Island, New York, to form the first-ever collective bargaining unit one of the retailer's U.S. warehouses.
NYC's 1st migrant relief center opens on Randall's Island
NEW YORK -- The migrant relief center is open on Randall's Island. The tents are finally ready for asylum seekers, just about two weeks after construction began. The goal is to help ease the migrant crisis in the city. So far, more than 20,000 asylum seekers have arrived to the Big Apple. That's about the population of Garden City, Long Island. Now, they're getting job offers. As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, all adult men who arrive at Randall's Island will be staying in living conditions no one would call ideal, jammed into the massive tent space with cots lined up head to toe, row...
US News and World Report
Amazon Workers Reject Union in NY State in Blow to Organizing Effort
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc workers rejected organizing a New York state warehouse by a nearly two-to-one margin on Tuesday, handing another defeat to the fledgling labor union that had aimed to build momentum in its cross-country campaign. At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment center in Castleton-on-Hudson near the state's capital Albany, employees...
Amazon workers reject union in latest US warehouse vote
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in the state of New York voted decisively against establishing a union, US officials announced Tuesday, dealing a setback to the fledgling labor drive at the e-commerce behemoth. ALU president Christian Smalls dismissed the vote at the Amazon facility near the city of Albany in New York state as unfair.
WVNT-TV
GLIMPSES: 2 #MeToo lawsuits at trial, side by side in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — On Thursday morning, photographers and videographers hovered outside in the walkway between two large old courthouses in lower Manhattan. Which Oscar winner named in #MeToo lawsuits would arrive first? Actor Kevin Spacey? Screenwriter and director Paul Haggis?. This morning, it was Haggis at 8:59 a.m.,...
