NEW YORK -- The migrant relief center is open on Randall's Island. The tents are finally ready for asylum seekers, just about two weeks after construction began. The goal is to help ease the migrant crisis in the city. So far, more than 20,000 asylum seekers have arrived to the Big Apple. That's about the population of Garden City, Long Island. Now, they're getting job offers. As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, all adult men who arrive at Randall's Island will be staying in living conditions no one would call ideal, jammed into the massive tent space with cots lined up head to toe, row...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO