ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gary O’Neil remains fully focused on Bournemouth caretaker role despite links

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oZZn_0idT0ZkN00

Gary O’Neil maintains he has received no approaches about any other jobs as he remains fully focused on his caretaker role at Bournemouth.

Since taking over from Scott Parker, who was sacked just four Premier League games into the season on the back of a 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool, former midfielder O’Neil has steadied the ship with a six-game unbeaten run.

Despite the upturn in form, there remains uncertainty over his long-term future at the Vitality Stadium amid a background of an expected takeover by American businessman Bill Foley.

O’Neil had been linked with the vacancy at Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough and also Huddersfield.

The 39-year-old, though, maintains all he has time for at the moment is making sure the Cherries’ revival continues as they prepare to host Southampton on Wednesday night.

“I have been fully focused on the Bournemouth job. I have had no contact, nothing from anywhere else,” O’Neil said when asked if he had been approached by any Championship clubs.

“I have spent every moment focused on the team, making sure we are ready for the next game.

“There has been no interest or I have not been interested to look anywhere else.”

O’Neil told a press conference: “The way I work is when I am at somewhere, I am at somewhere.

“I have been at Bournemouth for 18 months and I have been fully focused on Bournemouth since the moment I walked in the door. That hasn’t changed for a single second in the last six weeks.”

In his six games at the helm, Bournemouth have drawn four matches and won twice.

The Cherries failed to hold onto a first-half lead at Fulham last weekend, pegged back by a controversial penalty from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

O’Neil feels the group have so far done all that has been asked of them, even if the final outcome was not always three points.

“The sort of perfectionist in me wishes we had won a few more of them, but we have been on a good run,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean anything going into the next one, but we have been on a good run.

“What I have said from the start is the boys need to give a certain level of performance in every moment of every game and in all six games, in every minute of it, they have given that.

“They have been fully focused and fully committed, have given everything at every moment.

“Results can be defined by small margins and decisions, things that can go against you, but if you perform in a certain way and apply yourself in a certain way, you give yourself a really good chance of being competitive.

“That is what has pleased me the most in all six games really, just that we have been really competitive in every moment.

“We have done a good job so far as a group of players, but the next one is always massive. It can change so quickly.”

O’Neil reported no fresh selection concerns from the Fulham match, which saw Joe Rothwell and Junior Stanislas return to the bench after injury lay-offs to bolster the ranks.

“A few weeks ago, the bench was basically everyone that was fit, so it is nice to get a few back,” O’Neil said.

“I have a few decisions to make now when I am naming the bench and starting XI.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate. Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend. Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing...
Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
SkySports

West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins

West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
The Independent

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday.Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held on to give manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a vital win. Bournemouth lost for the first time under interim manager Gary O’Neil, who had guided the mid-table Cherries on a six-game unbeaten run after replacing Scott Parker.Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice denied Philip Billing in the first half — from close range in the 16th minute and a long-range strike at the half-hour mark. Marcos Senesi nearly equalized just after halftime but his header went wide. The victory lifted Hasenhuttl’s team four spots to 14th place and should ease some pressure off the Saints manager.O’Neil took over after Bournemouth fired Parker following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool on Aug. 27.
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

Gary O’Neil ‘very happy’ with caretaker boss arrangement at Bournemouth

Gary O’Neil maintained he is content as Bournemouth caretaker boss amidst calls for him to be handed the job permanently. The 39-year-old has led the Cherries since Scott Parker left the club four games into the Premier League season. Wednesday’s defeat to Southampton was the first loss under O’Neil,...
newschain

Michael Beale ‘excited’ by QPR job after turning down chance to talk to Wolves

QPR boss Michael Beale was flattered to be offered the opportunity to talk to Wolves over their managerial vacancy – but feels he still has work to do at Loftus Road. The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management, taking Rangers to the top of the Sky Bet Championship following a 3-0 home win over Cardiff on Wednesday night.
newschain

Interim boss Steve Davis will lead Wolves for the remainder of the year

Caretaker boss Steve Davis will stay in charge at Wolves until the new year. The Premier League strugglers have opted to give Davis a longer spell after QPR head coach Michael Beale rejected the chance to move to Molineux. The snub also followed Julen Lopetegui’s decision to turn Wolves down...
newschain

Granit Xhaka goal maintains Arsenal’s winning Europa League run

Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal beat PSV Eindhoven to secure qualification into the latter stages of the Europa League. The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and their domestic form has been replicated in Europe, Xhaka’s second-half strike earning a 1-0 victory which makes it four wins from four in Group A.
newschain

Harry Darling set to keep Swansea place for derby clash

Harry Darling could start for Swansea as they prepare to face Cardiff in the South Wales derby. In place of Kyle Naughton, Darling made his second consecutive home start against Reading midweek and bagged a goal to spark a comeback against the Royals. Joel Piroe is still suspended for the...
newschain

David Martindale feels VAR introduction is at perfect time for Livingston

Livingston manager David Martindale feels the introduction of VAR is perfect timing as his side prepare to travel to Ibrox. Martindale is convinced that decisions naturally go in favour of teams with bigger supports. But with the use of technology being introduced for the cinch Premiership match officials this weekend,...
newschain

Fred eyeing more of the same as Man Utd look to add Chelsea scalp to Spurs win

Fred has his sights set on another statement win as Manchester United head to Chelsea buoyed by a magnificent victory against Tottenham that he felt was important on both an individual and collective level. There have been ups and downs since highly-rated Erik ten Hag took charge in the summer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy