Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
South Jersey Coaches Cup boys soccer recap for Oct. 17

Matt Conger set up Sean McFadden for the game-winner in overtime as fourth-seeded Shawnee edged 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Medford Monday, 2-1. Aiden Santamaria also scored for the Renegades (9-2-2) who won their third game in a row. Shawnee will...
Demarest over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Seth Kaufman and Connor Shea scored one goal each for Demarest in its 2-0 win over Bergenfield in Demarest. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Harrison over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Diego Flores Sanchez scored two goals as Harrison erupted for four in the first half as it rolled to a 4-0 victory over Secaucus in Harrison. Carlos Moreno added a goal and an assist for Harrison (10-2). Brando Moreno had a goal and Eann Vieira dished out two assists. Ismael Kone made two saves and Jonathan Hermo had one as they combined on the shutout.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Statewide boys soccer power points through Wednesday, Oct. 19

Here are the most up-to-date version of the power points, the metric used to seed the state tournament. These power points include games played through Wednesday, Oct. 19. Games must be reported at njschoolsports.com. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Phillipsburg over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Bronico scored two goals as Phillipsburg pulled away in the second half for a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook in Phillipsburg. Brenna Ehasz added a goal for Phillipsburg (2-12), who scored twice in the second half. Bound Brook was unable to find the back of the net in the...
Girls Soccer: Mahwah rallies past Westwood

Taylor Tremblay struck for a pair of second half goals to lead Mahwah to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Westwood in Mahwah. Julianna Capitanello assisted on both goals for Mahwah as it countered a strong first half from Westwood, where Fiona Doyle scored to give her team the early lead.
No. 3 Kearny over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap

Michael Reis scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off North Bergen, 1-0, in North Bergen. Alejandro Alvarado assisted on the goal for Kearny (14-0-1) and Alex Cruz made three saves. North Bergen falls to 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 19

Riley Borenstein had a goal and an assist as sixth-seeded Howell, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 defeated seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals at Memorial Field in Neptune. Borenstein, a sophomore, struck first when she took a cross from Leila Oshira and scored from...
Watchung Hills over Morristown- Boys soccer recap

Brady Sifert, J.P. Mendes, and Antonio Pennetti each scored for Watchung Hills in a 3-1 win over Morristown in Warren. Noah Paradise made two saves and Oskar Gaebele made one save in a combined effort for Watchung Hills (6-7-1). Morristown fell to 3-11-2 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
