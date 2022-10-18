Read full article on original website
Related
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Who’s leading the title race? Girls soccer power points as of Tuesday, Oct. 18
The state cutoff date is this Saturday, Oct. 22, and the seeding meeting for the state playoffs is Monday, Oct. 24. Check out the latest power points report, as of Oct. 18, by clicking through the links below. POWER POINTS. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
South Jersey Coaches Cup boys soccer recap for Oct. 17
Matt Conger set up Sean McFadden for the game-winner in overtime as fourth-seeded Shawnee edged 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Cup in Medford Monday, 2-1. Aiden Santamaria also scored for the Renegades (9-2-2) who won their third game in a row. Shawnee will...
Girls soccer recap: Walker’s goal makes Triton a winner over rival Highland
Seana Rodgers set up Gianna Walker for the game-winning goal in the second half as Triton up-ended Highland, 2-1, Monday in Runnemede. Rebekah Shepkosky also scored for the Mustangs (6-6-1), winners of three in a row. Alodia Traenkner had the goal for the Tartans (1-8-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Derek Afonso and Jaden Lu put in the goals as second-seeded Monroe defeated 10th-seeded South Plainfield, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Monroe. Monroe (10-6-1) will host third-seeded New Brunswick in the semifinal round on Saturday. Justin Graham preserved the win with nine saves.
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Thursday, Oct. 20
Who are Player of the Year candidates in every conference?. Midseason awards: Who are best players, coaches in state?. 3-Allentown vs. 1-Pennington, 5 p.m. No. 8 Ramapo at Hackensack, 4 p.m. No. 13 Shawnee vs. Camden Tech, 4 p.m. No. 14 Ocean City vs. Cedar Creek, 6 p.m. No. 16...
Demarest over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Seth Kaufman and Connor Shea scored one goal each for Demarest in its 2-0 win over Bergenfield in Demarest. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Harrison over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap
Diego Flores Sanchez scored two goals as Harrison erupted for four in the first half as it rolled to a 4-0 victory over Secaucus in Harrison. Carlos Moreno added a goal and an assist for Harrison (10-2). Brando Moreno had a goal and Eann Vieira dished out two assists. Ismael Kone made two saves and Jonathan Hermo had one as they combined on the shutout.
Girls Soccer: 2022 Hudson County final preview - Kearny vs. Bayonne
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 19 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament girls soccer semifinal recap for Oct. 19
Reagan Schubach scored twice with an assist to lead second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over third-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Abby Givand netted two goals for Hunterdon Central (11-3), which booked its spot in...
Statewide boys soccer power points through Wednesday, Oct. 19
Here are the most up-to-date version of the power points, the metric used to seed the state tournament. These power points include games played through Wednesday, Oct. 19. Games must be reported at njschoolsports.com. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 8
The postseason is almost here and the phrase “must-win” is now being taken to the extreme in Garden State high school football. Week 8 serves as the last for public schools to improve their UPR ranking and the new playoff format is only increasing the spice of the late-season race.
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Oct. 17
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Oct. 17 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*
Phillipsburg over Bound Brook - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Bronico scored two goals as Phillipsburg pulled away in the second half for a 5-2 victory over Bound Brook in Phillipsburg. Brenna Ehasz added a goal for Phillipsburg (2-12), who scored twice in the second half. Bound Brook was unable to find the back of the net in the...
Girls Soccer: Mahwah rallies past Westwood
Taylor Tremblay struck for a pair of second half goals to lead Mahwah to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Westwood in Mahwah. Julianna Capitanello assisted on both goals for Mahwah as it countered a strong first half from Westwood, where Fiona Doyle scored to give her team the early lead.
No. 3 Kearny over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Michael Reis scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off North Bergen, 1-0, in North Bergen. Alejandro Alvarado assisted on the goal for Kearny (14-0-1) and Alex Cruz made three saves. North Bergen falls to 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 19
Riley Borenstein had a goal and an assist as sixth-seeded Howell, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 defeated seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals at Memorial Field in Neptune. Borenstein, a sophomore, struck first when she took a cross from Leila Oshira and scored from...
Watchung Hills over Morristown- Boys soccer recap
Brady Sifert, J.P. Mendes, and Antonio Pennetti each scored for Watchung Hills in a 3-1 win over Morristown in Warren. Noah Paradise made two saves and Oskar Gaebele made one save in a combined effort for Watchung Hills (6-7-1). Morristown fell to 3-11-2 with the loss. The N.J. High School...
Boys soccer: No. 10 Clifton downs Paterson Eastside to stay unbeaten
Junior Vitali Datsyk scored twice and junior Aidan David had a goal and an assist as Clifton, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, shut out Paterson Eastside 7-0 in Clifton. Junior Emmanuel Alba, seniors Axel Gonzalez and Benjamin Nelken and freshman Simon Deossa had a goal apiece for Clifton (13-0-1).
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0