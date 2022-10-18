ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

u.today

SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30% as Price Grapples with Key Level

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Lender Voyager Settles With Executives Who Approved $935,000,000 Loan to Three Arrows Capital: Report

Voyager Digital is deciding not to pursue legal action against company executives who green-lighted the sizable loan contributing to the demise of the crypto lending platform. The troubled firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after the now defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted on a crypto loan valued at $935 million in April 2022 and now worth around $650 million as a result of the bear market.
u.today

E-Smitty Says XRP Might Hit Five Digits, SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30%, Two Major Market Players to Support Ripple in SEC Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. XRP price might hit five digits, U.S. record producer E-Smitty makes stunning prediction. U.S. record producer Eric Finnerud, also known as E-Smitty among professional musicians, has recently taken to Twitter to share a prediction on the XRP price. According to him, the Ripple-affiliated token will not only hit $1,000, but will also reach five digits and then go even higher. Previously, E-Smitty stated that XRP will soon be adopted by the entire world, adding that he pays royalties to the musicians he collaborates with using XRP and accepts payments in this cryptocurrency for mixing, mastering, producing and marketing. The idea of XRP skyrocketing in the future is also supported by David Gokhshtein: he claims that if Ripple wins in its legal battle against the SEC, XRP will soar along with the entire crypto market.
financefeeds.com

US asset manager Global X joins SIX’s crypto issuer ranks

Global X, a New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, is pursuing a European expansion after it has received approval from the SIX Swiss Exchange to list ETPs in Switzerland. With the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listing by Global X, a total of 168 ETPs with cryptocurrencies as underlyings are offered...
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
financefeeds.com

ADSS taps KX to better automate and standardize risk management of 2,700 CFDs

“We price more than 2,700 different instruments, which translates to roughly 1 billion market data ticks per day. To react quickly to unexpected market events, we need real-time analysis of vast amounts of both in-flight and historic data.”. ADSS has partnered with real-time analytics company KX to incorporate its benchmarked...
financefeeds.com

Trade forex or invest in conservative assets? Which is better?

In the increasingly complex investment landscape, traders often find themselves overwhelmed by a variety of financial instruments. The international broker OctaFX explores the differences between Forex and conservative investments, such as gold, corporate bonds, real estate, and others. The term “investments” may recall images of different financial markets or trading...
coinchapter.com

Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC

PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
financefeeds.com

Spread Bets Demanded by FX/CFD Brokers Available Now on DXtrade Trading Platform

Devexperts, a product company specialising in the development of capital markets software, has enhanced their DXtrade trading platform by adding support of spread bets. Along with FX/CFD and Crypto, brokers licensing DXtrade can now offer spread betting to their traders. Devexperts, a product company specialising in the development of capital...
bitcoinist.com

Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?

With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
tokenist.com

Berkshire Hathaway-Backed Nubank to Launch a Cryptocurrency in 2023

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Brazilian digital bank Nubank announced Wednesday it plans to roll out its own cryptocurrency in Brazil in 2023 as a part of the bank’s upcoming customer rewards program. With the move, Nubank becomes the latest major financial institution to launch a native token and drive crypto adoption.
financefeeds.com

NYDIG cuts 33% of full-time jobs as crypto winter bites

Bitcoin infrastructure service provider New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) is laying off almost a third of its workforce amid a prolonged collapse in crypto prices, the company confirmed to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Company executives informed employees affected by the job cuts “as part of structural changes” on...
financefeeds.com

Edgewater Markets hires Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to expand FX execution and liquidity aggregation

Over the past 10 years, Edgewater Markets has grown its business to offer its FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation services to more than 350 clients. Edgewater Markets has announced the appointment of Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to boost the sales of the firm specialized in trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals.
CONNECTICUT STATE
financefeeds.com

LSE’s long-serving CFO Tim Powell joins Alpha FX

Foreign exchange service provider Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) continues its investment in new executive talents with the hiring of Tim Powell as its chief financial officer (CFO). Powell brings to the role more than two decades of experience overseeing finance operations for top-tier organizations. He spent the bulk of...
wealthbriefingasia.com

Compliance Corner: Victory Securities, Monetary Authority Of Singapore

The latest compliance news: regulatory developments, punishments, guidance, permissions and new product and service offerings. Victory Nest Asset Management Pte, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Victory Securities, has secured an asset management licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. As a result of being given the MAS licence, Victory...
financefeeds.com

ATFX lures ADSS’ Khaldoun Sharaiha to head MENA operations

Global brokerage firm ATFX has appointed veteran retail FX executive Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity. Khaldoun Sharaiha had spent the past three years as the head of global sales at Abu Dhabi based broker ADSS. That was preceded by a four-year tenure with its former brand, ADS Securities, which took his career between 2013 and 2017.

