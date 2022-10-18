Read full article on original website
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30% as Price Grapples with Key Level
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Lender Voyager Settles With Executives Who Approved $935,000,000 Loan to Three Arrows Capital: Report
Voyager Digital is deciding not to pursue legal action against company executives who green-lighted the sizable loan contributing to the demise of the crypto lending platform. The troubled firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after the now defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted on a crypto loan valued at $935 million in April 2022 and now worth around $650 million as a result of the bear market.
u.today
E-Smitty Says XRP Might Hit Five Digits, SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30%, Two Major Market Players to Support Ripple in SEC Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. XRP price might hit five digits, U.S. record producer E-Smitty makes stunning prediction. U.S. record producer Eric Finnerud, also known as E-Smitty among professional musicians, has recently taken to Twitter to share a prediction on the XRP price. According to him, the Ripple-affiliated token will not only hit $1,000, but will also reach five digits and then go even higher. Previously, E-Smitty stated that XRP will soon be adopted by the entire world, adding that he pays royalties to the musicians he collaborates with using XRP and accepts payments in this cryptocurrency for mixing, mastering, producing and marketing. The idea of XRP skyrocketing in the future is also supported by David Gokhshtein: he claims that if Ripple wins in its legal battle against the SEC, XRP will soar along with the entire crypto market.
financefeeds.com
US asset manager Global X joins SIX’s crypto issuer ranks
Global X, a New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, is pursuing a European expansion after it has received approval from the SIX Swiss Exchange to list ETPs in Switzerland. With the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listing by Global X, a total of 168 ETPs with cryptocurrencies as underlyings are offered...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Missouri pulls $500 million from BlackRock over asset manager's ESG push
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns.
From Wall Street to Uniswap: COO Mary-Catherine Lader sees the future of finance decentralized
Mary-Catherine Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. For some, leaving Wall Street for the free-wheeling world of DeFi would be a scary prospect. For Lader, it's the place to be even after the recent collapse of Terra. Even with the...
financefeeds.com
ADSS taps KX to better automate and standardize risk management of 2,700 CFDs
“We price more than 2,700 different instruments, which translates to roughly 1 billion market data ticks per day. To react quickly to unexpected market events, we need real-time analysis of vast amounts of both in-flight and historic data.”. ADSS has partnered with real-time analytics company KX to incorporate its benchmarked...
financefeeds.com
Trade forex or invest in conservative assets? Which is better?
In the increasingly complex investment landscape, traders often find themselves overwhelmed by a variety of financial instruments. The international broker OctaFX explores the differences between Forex and conservative investments, such as gold, corporate bonds, real estate, and others. The term “investments” may recall images of different financial markets or trading...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
financefeeds.com
Spread Bets Demanded by FX/CFD Brokers Available Now on DXtrade Trading Platform
Devexperts, a product company specialising in the development of capital markets software, has enhanced their DXtrade trading platform by adding support of spread bets. Along with FX/CFD and Crypto, brokers licensing DXtrade can now offer spread betting to their traders. Devexperts, a product company specialising in the development of capital...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
tokenist.com
Berkshire Hathaway-Backed Nubank to Launch a Cryptocurrency in 2023
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Brazilian digital bank Nubank announced Wednesday it plans to roll out its own cryptocurrency in Brazil in 2023 as a part of the bank’s upcoming customer rewards program. With the move, Nubank becomes the latest major financial institution to launch a native token and drive crypto adoption.
financefeeds.com
NYDIG cuts 33% of full-time jobs as crypto winter bites
Bitcoin infrastructure service provider New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) is laying off almost a third of its workforce amid a prolonged collapse in crypto prices, the company confirmed to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Company executives informed employees affected by the job cuts “as part of structural changes” on...
financefeeds.com
Edgewater Markets hires Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to expand FX execution and liquidity aggregation
Over the past 10 years, Edgewater Markets has grown its business to offer its FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation services to more than 350 clients. Edgewater Markets has announced the appointment of Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to boost the sales of the firm specialized in trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals.
financefeeds.com
LSE’s long-serving CFO Tim Powell joins Alpha FX
Foreign exchange service provider Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) continues its investment in new executive talents with the hiring of Tim Powell as its chief financial officer (CFO). Powell brings to the role more than two decades of experience overseeing finance operations for top-tier organizations. He spent the bulk of...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Compliance Corner: Victory Securities, Monetary Authority Of Singapore
The latest compliance news: regulatory developments, punishments, guidance, permissions and new product and service offerings. Victory Nest Asset Management Pte, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Victory Securities, has secured an asset management licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. As a result of being given the MAS licence, Victory...
financefeeds.com
ATFX lures ADSS’ Khaldoun Sharaiha to head MENA operations
Global brokerage firm ATFX has appointed veteran retail FX executive Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity. Khaldoun Sharaiha had spent the past three years as the head of global sales at Abu Dhabi based broker ADSS. That was preceded by a four-year tenure with its former brand, ADS Securities, which took his career between 2013 and 2017.
