Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose

Pa. Senate candidate Fetterman in good health, recovering well from stroke, doctor says
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is recovering well from a stroke he suffered earlier this year, according to his primary care physician. Dr. Clifford Chen of UPMC in Duquesne released a detailed medical report based on his examination. The report is the latest medical...
The Goodblend Cannabus Tour comes to SA promoting the Texas' medical program
SAN ANTONIO - One of the only medical cannabis operators in Texas brought their Goodblend Cannabus Tour to San Antonio Wednesday. The tour aims to inform and educate Texans about the Texas Compassionate Use Program, the State Medical Cannabis Program. Goodblend is hoping to energize medical cannabis supporters and show...
Illinois changes face mask recommendations to include everyone, regardless of vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. It amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
School districts in Texas are issuing DNA kits for emergencies
The State of Texas is sending public school students home with DNA kits in the event their parents need to identify them in an emergency. The kits come with ink-free fingerprint and DNA ID cards for students in Kindergarten through 6th grade. They could then be turned over to law enforcement agencies to help locate a missing or trafficked child.
Jaime Andres Diez: Candidate Texas Railroad Commissioner
SAN ANTONIO – Jaime Andres Diez is a Libertarian candidate running for Texas Railroad Commissioner. “It should be a PRIVILEGE for operators to be able to profit from Texas’ natural resources. The people of Texas ask that they respect our natural resources and our environment in doing so. The problem is the RRC has designed a system to favor operators at the expense of the public. The people of Texas have a fundamental right to an accountable and honest government that works for them.”
Almost 9k pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Oregon, police say
EAGLE POINT, Ore. (KATU) — Police in Oregon said they found over 8,800 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop last week. Last Wednesday, an Oregon State Police trooper in the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas on State Route 63. According to...
Two college wrestlers injured in grizzly bear attack
There were some terrifying moments over the weekend when a grizzly bear suddenly attacked two college students hunting in Wyoming. The two men, along with two other friends, were in the Shoshone national forest hunting for antlers when they had a surprise encounter with the bear. Kendell Cummings and Brady...
VIDEO: Bison rams hiker at Caprock Canyons State Park in Texas
A woman is recovering after being gored by a bison at North Texas state park. And it was all caught on video. Rebecca Clark said she was hiking at Caprock Canyons State Park, about 100 miles northeast of Lubbock. While on the hike, she walked upon a group of bison...
California teen makes history by becoming the first girl to score two touchdowns in a game
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Southern California football player made history Friday when she scored two touchdowns. Bella Rasmussen is a high school football star. The 17-year-old plays Running Back and Defensive End for laguna high school. She says she's dreamed of playing football since she was a child. "There...
