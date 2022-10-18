Read full article on original website
atlantafi.com
Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities
Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience
ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
thesource.com
[WATCH] 21 Savage Surprises Spelhouse Homecoming Crowd with Drake Performance
It’s homecoming season, and that means some of the biggest Hip-Hop stars are making visits to HBCUs to perform and party with students. 21 Savage was booked for the joint Morehouse and Spelman homecoming and brought a special guest with him, Drake. During their time on the stage, Drake...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Here are five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. If you love Halloween — and who doesn’t? — you’ll want to head to Urban Tree Cidery on Saturday night. This hard cider maker is getting into the Halloween spirit with a spooktacular party that will include Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, a DJ and a dance floor, a costume contest, haunted photo ops, and horror movies on the big screen all night. This event is free; just show up and have a ghoulish time!
secretatlanta.co
Brand New Report Delves Into The Current State Of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta has notoriously been a continuous evolvement and reflection on the City of Atlanta at large. What’s undisputable about Downtown is the untouched potential that the area possesses, as well as its history, influence, and community. In a recent blog post from Downtown Atlanta, they touch on a recent research report made by JLL, that explores what makes this part of the ATL so special.
fox5atlanta.com
Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found
ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
thechampionnewspaper.com
McNair records most wins since 2012
McNair High School’s football team has achieved its most successful season since 2012 following a 44-41 win over Redan High School on Oct. 14, which gave the McNair Mustangs win No. 4 on the season. McNair’s four wins are the most in 10 years – since the Mustangs went...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb Silver Streaks led by freshman phenom
The DeKalb Silver Streaks recently opened the adapted sports handball season with a 16-14 win over West Georgia in which DeKalb freshman Najee Smothers scored all 16 points for the Silver Streaks. Silver Streaks coaches called Smothers’ performance “unstoppable” and said the freshman phenom can have a prolific career for...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta
Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
musictimes.com
'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'
The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
‘It’s a completely different experience:’ West side of Atlanta BeltLine officially opens
ATLANTA — The west side of the Atlanta BeltLine officially opened on Tuesday. Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke to community leaders who say segment three of the trail was a long time coming. The 1.2-mile stretch of the west side Atlanta BeltLine officially opened and Alvin Owusu and...
Atlanta’s Black colleges celebrate the communal spirit of homecoming
Thousands come, from near and far, to Atlanta's HBCUs for the first fully in-person homecoming celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
G Herbo shot at while onstage at Clark Atlanta University
Someone tried to shoot down Rapper G Herbo while he was performing at the famed Atlanta University Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in Chicago under the name Herbert Randall Wright III, was performing at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party when a gunshot rang out in the direction of the stage.
AccessAtlanta
Candlelight Concert Series bringing ‘Legends of R&B Night’ to Decatur
It’s an experience centered around R&B legends that you won’t forget. Talk about bringing all those smooth vibes under one roof! The Candlelight Concert Series is taking on a night of R&B in a completely unique way. The event will transform a Decatur chapel—formerly First United Methodist Church—into an enchanting candle-lit backdrop accompanied by classical composers. You can catch the show on the following dates: Friday, Nov. 25, Friday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
‘You will go to jail’: Atlanta officials warn street racers to stay out of city
Following a chaotic weekend of what police described as “disturbing” behavior from street racers and spectators, the city of Atlanta and its police are sending a stern warning to those engaging in the activity: Think twice before burning rubber or face the consequences.
fox5atlanta.com
New FOX 5 special examines murder trial of Wayne Williams
FOX 5 I-TEAM reporter Dale Russell covered the complex nine-week murder trial of Wayne Williams, the main suspect in the Atlanta child murders. Now he's taking viewers behind the scenes with a look at the actual evidence that led to Williams conviction in a new special.
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
