Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atlantafi.com

Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities

Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience

ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Here are five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend:. If you love Halloween — and who doesn’t? — you’ll want to head to Urban Tree Cidery on Saturday night. This hard cider maker is getting into the Halloween spirit with a spooktacular party that will include Halloween-themed specialty cocktails, a DJ and a dance floor, a costume contest, haunted photo ops, and horror movies on the big screen all night. This event is free; just show up and have a ghoulish time!
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Brand New Report Delves Into The Current State Of Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta has notoriously been a continuous evolvement and reflection on the City of Atlanta at large. What’s undisputable about Downtown is the untouched potential that the area possesses, as well as its history, influence, and community. In a recent blog post from Downtown Atlanta, they touch on a recent research report made by JLL, that explores what makes this part of the ATL so special.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

McNair records most wins since 2012

McNair High School’s football team has achieved its most successful season since 2012 following a 44-41 win over Redan High School on Oct. 14, which gave the McNair Mustangs win No. 4 on the season. McNair’s four wins are the most in 10 years – since the Mustangs went...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb Silver Streaks led by freshman phenom

The DeKalb Silver Streaks recently opened the adapted sports handball season with a 16-14 win over West Georgia in which DeKalb freshman Najee Smothers scored all 16 points for the Silver Streaks. Silver Streaks coaches called Smothers’ performance “unstoppable” and said the freshman phenom can have a prolific career for...
DECATUR, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta

Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
ATLANTA, GA
musictimes.com

'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'

The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

G Herbo shot at while onstage at Clark Atlanta University

Someone tried to shoot down Rapper G Herbo while he was performing at the famed Atlanta University Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The 27-year-old rapper, who was born in Chicago under the name Herbert Randall Wright III, was performing at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party when a gunshot rang out in the direction of the stage.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Candlelight Concert Series bringing ‘Legends of R&B Night’ to Decatur

It’s an experience centered around R&B legends that you won’t forget. Talk about bringing all those smooth vibes under one roof! The Candlelight Concert Series is taking on a night of R&B in a completely unique way. The event will transform a Decatur chapel—formerly First United Methodist Church—into an enchanting candle-lit backdrop accompanied by classical composers. You can catch the show on the following dates: Friday, Nov. 25, Friday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New FOX 5 special examines murder trial of Wayne Williams

FOX 5 I-TEAM reporter Dale Russell covered the complex nine-week murder trial of Wayne Williams, the main suspect in the Atlanta child murders. Now he's taking viewers behind the scenes with a look at the actual evidence that led to Williams conviction in a new special.
ATLANTA, GA

