Throughout the past few months, Tom Brady has been involved in all sorts of controversies from his mysterious absence from preseason camp to his very public marriage problems and controversial podcast comments. Brady was involved in another controversy this week when he skipped the team’s walk-through on Saturday to attend the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Bailey Zappe has taken the NFL world by storm after consecutive wins as a starter and his agent. Nicole Lynn, can hardly contain her excitement.
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Brady and Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, according to multiple sources.
After Gisele Bündchen, the paparazzi recently spotted Tom Brady without his wedding ring as he left his hotel before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Pennsylvania Sunday, October 15. Does this prove that the once-power couple has already parted ways?
The Jack Easterby era officially came to a close in Houston after the Texans decided to relieve him of his duties as EVP of football operations on Monday. The 39-year-old exec rose to prominence as a member of the Patriots front office for six seasons where he worked in team development before taking the job in H-Town.
Tom Brady continues to brave things alone, as he attended the wedding of Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg solo without his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, amid rumors of divorce.
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a rarity—NFL ownership drama spilling over into the public. Earlier this week, Jim Irsay, who owns the Indianapolis Colts, became the first NFL owner to publicly call for the ouster of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Snyder has been mired in myriad controversies over the past few years, with a growing drumbeat for the NFL to force him to sell, which it can if 24 owners vote to do so. Last week ESPN wrote that Snyder was...
