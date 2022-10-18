Read full article on original website
Related
Tree surgeon reveals shock after discovering a woman was living in a hedge for three years - in a 'home' consisting of tarpaulin, umbrellas and a few blankets
A woman believed to be in her 50s has been discovered living in a hedge for as long as three years - telling a shocked tree surgeon she couldn't bear to be parted from her cat. Gareth Olsen was clearing a field in Chester for a client when he stumbled...
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
How a simple card game can help predict if you’ll develop dementia
A SIMPLE test could be used to spot dementia nearly a decade before doctors notice symptoms. People who get Alzheimer’s disease start flunking memory and thinking tests nearly a decade before a diagnosis, researcher has found. Cambridge University experts say simple tests which test basic memory could be used...
Risk of suicide almost seven times higher after young onset dementia diagnosis
This risk of someone dying by suicide is almost seven times higher after the diagnosis of young onset dementia, according to a new study. Experts say the findings suggest that clinics should identify those diagnosed with the condition before the age of 65 and carry out suicide risk assessments. Researchers...
After their father and grandfather died of Alzheimer's, these brothers began exploring how functional and psychedelic mushrooms can impact brain health
Chris and Joe Claussen watched their grandfather, then their father, die of Alzheimer's disease. They did genetic testing that found they're at increased risk for the disease too. They founded First Person, a company focused on the medicinal power of mushrooms.
Yahoo!
Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring
One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are at Higher Risk for Multiple Chronic Diseases
Here’s some news that will keep you up at night: a lack of sleep later correlates with a higher risk of being diagnosed with multiple chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, depression, and dementia. That’s not entirely a surprise—previous studies have shown that not sleeping enough can double your risk...
Why Am I So Forgetful? How to Improve Your Memory and Remember Almost Anything
Memory expert Dr. Gary Small offers science-backed strategies for sharpening your brain.
Comments / 0