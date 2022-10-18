ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder News

Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners want to get rid of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. However, the report also suggested a move wasn't likely as Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other owners - including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With that in mind, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Snyder will remain the Washington owner until Jerry Jones says otherwise.
NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Ownership Meeting News

NFL team owners met in New York this Tuesday to discuss a plethora of topics. After the meeting was over, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was brought up. According to a report from ESPN, Snyder has "dirt" on fellow NFL owners and league commissioner Roger Goodell that could "blow up" certain organizations. The team has denied this story.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder

Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Frank Reich Reacts To Jim Irsay Calling Out Dan Snyder

Several NFL owners and executives have spoken against Commanders owner Dan Snyder privately. But on Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay became one of the first to do so publicly. “I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said at the owners meeting in New York.
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
