Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Related
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
capcity.news
Red Flag Warning to remain in effect today
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is still in effect today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 20, will be sunny with a high of 75, with west winds at 10–20 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 41 and west winds around 15 mph.
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
capcity.news
Red Flag Warning in effect for Cheyenne today due to high winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is under a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch today, Oct. 19, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today will be sunny with a high of 71 and north winds at 15–20 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 36 and north winds at 10–15 mph. Winds will shift to the west after midnight.
county17.com
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
Washington Examiner
‘It was very difficult’: Electric vehicle owner took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
A Colorado electric vehicle owner called a road trip across the state of Wyoming “very difficult” after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles. Alan O’Hashi used to live in Wyoming and explained that a trip back to the Cowboy State in his electric Nissan Leaf required lots of patience.
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
Want To Get Spooky? Cheyenne Paranormal Team Offering Two Guests To Join Their Investigation
Spooky season is in full swing across Cheyenne and as we inch closer to Halloween, it's going to keep getting more spooky. That's how it works, you can feel it. If not a paranormal feeling, you at least feel it through decorations and through all the movies on TV. It's the best, right?
Country Singer Chase Rice Shooting A Music Video In Cheyenne
Well, this isn't what I expected to find on the internet today. Country singer, Chase Rice took a break from making hits to shop at a local boutique in Cheyenne. Which, I mean, if you're going for great fashion, this is a great start. Chase Rice was shopping yesterday at...
cowboystatedaily.com
Internet Company Entering Wyoming Market Says 1GB Is Minimum Speed, 10GB For Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Spending up to $80 million to build out high-speed fiber-to-home networks in four Wyoming communities is just the tip of a multimillion-dollar spear aimed at piercing an internet veil for Western and Midwestern states. Wyoming ranks near the bottom of the...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Smith; Lafkas; Green; Sandoval
Jared L. Smith, 42, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away October 12, 2022 in Cheyenne. Jared was born June 1, 1980 in Denver, Colorado, a son of Stan and Janae (Spidahl) Smith. A memorial service will be celebrated on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
City works to ease annexation process
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne officials are working toward annexing county pockets, and they want us to know they are working to make this transition as easy as possible for those interested. Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Division staff are currently working on the background steps with municipal codes...
Branding Iron Online
ASUW says there’s “not really a parking crisis on campus”
The ASUW ad hoc parking committee believes there is no parking crisis on campus after meeting this past weekend regarding the removal of the Union parking lot and other parking issues on campus. The parking committee “decided that there’s not really a parking crisis on campus,” but rather, “there’s just...
One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment
A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming
Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022
I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Pinnacle Bank-Cheyenne South Branch Announces Grand Opening Celebration
Pinnacle Bank-Cheyenne South will celebrate the grand opening of their new facility November 3, 2022. The community orientated bank is ideally located off East College Drive, across from LCCC, at 1700 Goodnight Trail. Matt Behrends, Regional President, said he and the staff are excited to share their new home with...
oilcity.news
Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
Unattended Cooking Causes Structure Fire; One Left Unconscious
In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 14, units from Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) were called to the 1700 block of E. 17th St. in response to a structure fire. Authorities said properly placed smoke detectors notified occupants of the apartment building to evacuate and call for help. Once...
Comments / 0