Cheyenne, WY

KGAB AM 650

SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Red Flag Warning to remain in effect today

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is still in effect today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 20, will be sunny with a high of 75, with west winds at 10–20 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 41 and west winds around 15 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Red Flag Warning in effect for Cheyenne today due to high winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne is under a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch today, Oct. 19, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today will be sunny with a high of 71 and north winds at 15–20 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 36 and north winds at 10–15 mph. Winds will shift to the west after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families

A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Obituaries: Smith; Lafkas; Green; Sandoval

Jared L. Smith, 42, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away October 12, 2022 in Cheyenne. Jared was born June 1, 1980 in Denver, Colorado, a son of Stan and Janae (Spidahl) Smith. A memorial service will be celebrated on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

City works to ease annexation process

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne officials are working toward annexing county pockets, and they want us to know they are working to make this transition as easy as possible for those interested. Cheyenne’s Planning and Development Division staff are currently working on the background steps with municipal codes...
CHEYENNE, WY
Branding Iron Online

ASUW says there’s “not really a parking crisis on campus”

The ASUW ad hoc parking committee believes there is no parking crisis on campus after meeting this past weekend regarding the removal of the Union parking lot and other parking issues on campus. The parking committee “decided that there’s not really a parking crisis on campus,” but rather, “there’s just...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment

A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
CHEYENNE, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming

Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
LARAMIE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022

I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Pinnacle Bank-Cheyenne South Branch Announces Grand Opening Celebration

Pinnacle Bank-Cheyenne South will celebrate the grand opening of their new facility November 3, 2022. The community orientated bank is ideally located off East College Drive, across from LCCC, at 1700 Goodnight Trail. Matt Behrends, Regional President, said he and the staff are excited to share their new home with...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Two die in single-vehicle crash along Highway 287

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people have died after a single-vehicle wreck that took place Oct. 13 along Highway 287 outside Laramie. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed southbound at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right. After sliding sideways half off the road, the car tripped and rolled several times. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and both were ejected from the car.
LARAMIE, WY

