These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners
A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
WINKNEWS.com
Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian
A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
Floridians come together to help forgotten Fort Myers community
The pastor of a long-established church in East Fort Myers says there’s a positive, lasting impact emerging since the storm
businessobserverfl.com
Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief
A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Man with terminal cancer helping his St. James City community after Ian
A man with a terminal illness isn’t letting that keep him from coming to the rescue of hurricane victims in need. Charlie Spencer is counting his blessings and not looking at what is lost as he sees all the devastation around him in St. James City and all over Pine Island.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents struggling with lack of internet
Many people are frustrated as they near three and a half weeks without internet. Hurricane Ian knocked out service for a lot of people and it’s taking a toll as people try to work and study. Centurylink says the status of connection all depends on where you live especially...
coastalbreezenews.com
Post Ian Cleanup Brings Unusual Items to Beach
On October 15th over 200 volunteers gathered on Residents’ Beach for the annual MICA sponsored beach cleanup. For many of the volunteers, this is the first time they’ve visited the beach post Hurricane Ian. And it was also the first week that Residents Beach was open to its members. Joining MICA members are volunteers from Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Marco Island Academy’s Key Club, Fiddler’s Creek residents and members of the community. Roughly 800 pounds of trash was picked up!
bobcatmultimedia.com
Hurricane’s Ian’s impact on GC
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around 3 p.m on Wednesday, Sept.28, carrying high winds across Cayo Costa, Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in Florida, including mass flooding and power outages as sea levels rose, leaving thousands of people to brace for the storm. Many in our GC community have family members in Florida that were in the storm’s path.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral continues picking up the pieces left behind from Ian
A couple is sleeping on a pool table after Hurricane Ian passed by their home in Southwest Cape Coral. Stephen Weir is making progress while he works to fix up his home for the past 27 years in Cape Coral. The roof of Weir’s home was torn up and walls ripped off from where they stood before. It hasn’t been easy for Weir and his girlfriend Marnie Shore.
WINKNEWS.com
In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian
An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
WINKNEWS.com
Students, staff from schools ruined by Ian reunite at San Carlos Park Elementary
On Thursday morning, students and staff from two Lee County schools damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Ian headed back to class at San Carlos Park Elementary. Lee County School Superintendent Christopher Bernier vowed to keep the students from the Sanibel School and Fort Myers Beach Elementary together, even though it’s impossible for them to return to their old buildings. After three difficult weeks, teachers and students from the destroyed schools will be together again, and the folks at San Carlos Park Elementary say it’s an honor to host them.
WINKNEWS.com
Seminole Gulf Railway needs repairs to help SWFL recover from Ian
Lumber, drywall, and some are just some of the essential items being brought to the Southwest Florida area by the Seminole Gulf Railway. The railway is a key feature in the rebuilding process for Southwest Florida, but damage from Ian is disrupting that vital link. Think about it like this,...
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
WINKNEWS.com
12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes
Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
VIDEO: Florida firefighters rescue sobbing woman with foot stuck in massage chair
A video shows firefighters come to the rescue of a woman who got stuck in an electric massage chair in Naples.
luxury-houses.net
A Premiere Luxury Home with Award Winning Pool and Outdoor Entertainment Area Asks $4.45 Million in Fort Myers, Florida
The Home in Fort Myers, a premiere luxury residence recently enhanced to perfection inside and out along with a total array of amenities including dining, social activities, and fitness, tennis, resort pool and playground is now available for sale. This house located at 15761 Grey Friars Ct, Fort Myers, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael McMurray (Phone: 239-850-7888) & Chad Reedy (Phone: 239-989-8838) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fort Myers.
Florida Weekly
The show … goes on
IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
WINKNEWS.com
Charcuterie venue, wine bar launches in North Naples
The Boardroom, an American-made charcuterie and wine bar, quietly opened this month in North Naples. The venue launched in the former space of Bella Mia Italian Café, which closed in May after operating for three years at 808 Wiggins Pass Road, a short distance west of the U.S. 41 intersection. Not a typical dining spot, The Boardroom features a simple menu of charcuterie, salads and wines.
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
‘Sign of hope’: Florida woman finds lost wedding ring in debris left behind by Ian
Ashley Garner lost her wedding ring days before the Category 4 hurricane struck Southwest Florida.
