ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Woman finds pictures across Bonita after Ian, looking for owners

A woman found family mementos on Bonita Beach but doesn’t know who they belong to. People save all sorts of gifts and mementos like birthday cards because of the personalized note left by your relative or your friend. “The signatures, the specialness of these cards,” Bonita resident Beata Lieders...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian

A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief

A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents struggling with lack of internet

Many people are frustrated as they near three and a half weeks without internet. Hurricane Ian knocked out service for a lot of people and it’s taking a toll as people try to work and study. Centurylink says the status of connection all depends on where you live especially...
CAPE CORAL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Post Ian Cleanup Brings Unusual Items to Beach

On October 15th over 200 volunteers gathered on Residents’ Beach for the annual MICA sponsored beach cleanup. For many of the volunteers, this is the first time they’ve visited the beach post Hurricane Ian. And it was also the first week that Residents Beach was open to its members. Joining MICA members are volunteers from Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Marco Island Academy’s Key Club, Fiddler’s Creek residents and members of the community. Roughly 800 pounds of trash was picked up!
MARCO ISLAND, FL
bobcatmultimedia.com

Hurricane’s Ian’s impact on GC

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around 3 p.m on Wednesday, Sept.28, carrying high winds across Cayo Costa, Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in Florida, including mass flooding and power outages as sea levels rose, leaving thousands of people to brace for the storm. Many in our GC community have family members in Florida that were in the storm’s path.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral continues picking up the pieces left behind from Ian

A couple is sleeping on a pool table after Hurricane Ian passed by their home in Southwest Cape Coral. Stephen Weir is making progress while he works to fix up his home for the past 27 years in Cape Coral. The roof of Weir’s home was torn up and walls ripped off from where they stood before. It hasn’t been easy for Weir and his girlfriend Marnie Shore.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian

An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Students, staff from schools ruined by Ian reunite at San Carlos Park Elementary

On Thursday morning, students and staff from two Lee County schools damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Ian headed back to class at San Carlos Park Elementary. Lee County School Superintendent Christopher Bernier vowed to keep the students from the Sanibel School and Fort Myers Beach Elementary together, even though it’s impossible for them to return to their old buildings. After three difficult weeks, teachers and students from the destroyed schools will be together again, and the folks at San Carlos Park Elementary say it’s an honor to host them.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Seminole Gulf Railway needs repairs to help SWFL recover from Ian

Lumber, drywall, and some are just some of the essential items being brought to the Southwest Florida area by the Seminole Gulf Railway. The railway is a key feature in the rebuilding process for Southwest Florida, but damage from Ian is disrupting that vital link. Think about it like this,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes

Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Premiere Luxury Home with Award Winning Pool and Outdoor Entertainment Area Asks $4.45 Million in Fort Myers, Florida

The Home in Fort Myers, a premiere luxury residence recently enhanced to perfection inside and out along with a total array of amenities including dining, social activities, and fitness, tennis, resort pool and playground is now available for sale. This house located at 15761 Grey Friars Ct, Fort Myers, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael McMurray (Phone: 239-850-7888) & Chad Reedy (Phone: 239-989-8838) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

The show … goes on

IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charcuterie venue, wine bar launches in North Naples

The Boardroom, an American-made charcuterie and wine bar, quietly opened this month in North Naples. The venue launched in the former space of Bella Mia Italian Café, which closed in May after operating for three years at 808 Wiggins Pass Road, a short distance west of the U.S. 41 intersection. Not a typical dining spot, The Boardroom features a simple menu of charcuterie, salads and wines.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy