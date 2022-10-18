ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anker SoundCore VR P10 Review: Comfortable, Adjustable Earbuds That Work Great for VR Gaming and More

I do a lot of VR gaming. I’ve always been a fan of the concept, so getting my hands on a Quest 2 was a huge stepping point forward for the hobby. There’s just one downside: it’s not exactly easy to use earbuds or headphones while playing VR games. Sure, it’s possible, but there are always a few hitches. The Quest 2 is notorious for introducing audio lag for most audio devices; it’s often better just to use the built-in speakers, which offer surprisingly good quality. When Anker sent over the Soundcore VR P10 wireless earbuds for me to try out, I...
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Big Savings at Huckberry, Seikos on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Flint and Tinder. Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover. $118 $94 (20%...
notebookcheck.net

Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector pre-order campaign launches with US$120 discount

Anker has launched a pre-order campaign for its Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector. Customers in the US, UK, Canada and the EU who pay a US$1 (or £1 or CA$1 or €1) deposit for the device before November 13 are eligible to receive US$120 (or £120 or CA$200 or €150) off the MSRP of US$799.99 (or £799.99 or CA$1,099 or €899.99).
mactrast.com

Mactrast Deals: Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) – Delivers 12 Hours of Fast CPU, Huge 128GB Memory, & Wi-Fi Connectivity – Just $389.99!. This refurbished Apple MacBook Air gives you superb tech features for a more affordable price. It features a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor that gives your Mac a faster performance. It has a huge 128GB flash storage, large enough to keep your important files. Browse on a 13.3″ widescreen display with a 1440×900 native resolution. You can also work on urgent tasks or stream anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity. Get this sleek and functional laptop without paying as much as buying new.
CNET

Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Android Headlines

Amazon is selling the LG gram (2022) for $450 off its regular price!

Amazon has the LG gram (2022) on sale today, saving you $450 off of its regular price. That brings it down to just $999. Making this a pretty incredible value, given that there aren’t many $999 laptops these days with these type of specs. This particular model of the...
notebookcheck.net

iQOO Neo7 is the world's latest Dimensity 9000 Plus-, Android 13- and 5,000mAh battery-powered smartphone

IQOO has used most of the Neo7's upgrades over its 6-series predecessor up for the new smartphone's teasers already; nevertheless, the brand has of course not mssed the opportunity of its official launch to re-hype its combination of a flagship-grade Dimensity 9000+ SoC and "Pro+" dedicated chipset for its FHD+ 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, not to mention the step up to 120W charging for its large battery.
The Independent

Apple iPad pro 2022: Best pre-order deals on the flagship tablet in the UK

Apple has finally revealed the latest iPad pro, which runs on the company’s shiny new M2 chip and will offer up to 15 per cent faster performance than the previous M1-powered model.The new iPad pro has also been upgraded to wifi 6E and 5G for significantly faster internet connectivity, and will offer ProRes video capture on an iPad for the first time – a specialist recording format aimed at professional videographers, first introduced on the iPhone 13.According to the tech giant, “the M2 chip is the next generation of Apple silicon, with an eightâcore CPU that delivers up to 15...

