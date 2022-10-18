Read full article on original website
Anker SoundCore VR P10 Review: Comfortable, Adjustable Earbuds That Work Great for VR Gaming and More
I do a lot of VR gaming. I’ve always been a fan of the concept, so getting my hands on a Quest 2 was a huge stepping point forward for the hobby. There’s just one downside: it’s not exactly easy to use earbuds or headphones while playing VR games. Sure, it’s possible, but there are always a few hitches. The Quest 2 is notorious for introducing audio lag for most audio devices; it’s often better just to use the built-in speakers, which offer surprisingly good quality. When Anker sent over the Soundcore VR P10 wireless earbuds for me to try out, I...
Deals: Google Pixel 7/Pro see $299 off prepaid discounts, rugged Garmin smartwatches, more
All of today’s best deals are now headlined by prepaid Google Pixel 7/Pro offers that deliver $299 in bundled value. That’s alongside a chance to save Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire at $265 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch SE (2022): Which one is right for you?
The biggest differences between the Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch SE (2022), to help you decide which one to buy. Here's how they compare in price, design, features and battery life.
Garmin watch battery draining too fast? There's now a fix
Garmin has rolled out a public update for Fenix 7, Enduro 2, Epix (Gen 2) and Tactix 7 watches to tackle the problem
Today's Best Deals: Big Savings at Huckberry, Seikos on Sale & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Flint and Tinder. Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover. $118 $94 (20%...
Best headphones for cycling 2022 - choices for staying entertained while riding indoors and out
The best headphones for cycling let you hear and be heard when riding indoors or outdoors
Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector pre-order campaign launches with US$120 discount
Anker has launched a pre-order campaign for its Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector. Customers in the US, UK, Canada and the EU who pay a US$1 (or £1 or CA$1 or €1) deposit for the device before November 13 are eligible to receive US$120 (or £120 or CA$200 or €150) off the MSRP of US$799.99 (or £799.99 or CA$1,099 or €899.99).
The Amazfit GTR 4 would be the perfect fitness smartwatch if not for this one reason
The Amazfit GTR 4 has everything you need from a fitness-forward smartwatch, but sadly, it lacks personality
The Doogee S96 GT's night vision camera can capture images within 15 meters
Doogee has released a new rugged phone with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 6320mAh battery, and a night vision camera capable of capturing images up to 15 meters away.
Bose Sport earbuds review
The Bose Sport earbuds offer a comfortable and secure fit with a great sound — there’s just one thing missing
Mactrast Deals: Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished)
Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ 8GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Refurbished) – Delivers 12 Hours of Fast CPU, Huge 128GB Memory, & Wi-Fi Connectivity – Just $389.99!. This refurbished Apple MacBook Air gives you superb tech features for a more affordable price. It features a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor that gives your Mac a faster performance. It has a huge 128GB flash storage, large enough to keep your important files. Browse on a 13.3″ widescreen display with a 1440×900 native resolution. You can also work on urgent tasks or stream anywhere with Wi-Fi connectivity. Get this sleek and functional laptop without paying as much as buying new.
The best sales to shop today: Vitamix, Bose, Dyson and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on a Reconditioned Vitamix 5300 Blender, a discounted Thermapen One and savings on IT Cosmetics. All that and more below.
Apple Watch Ultra Review: For The Extreme And The Everyday
We spent over 20 days with the Apple Watch Ultra to put it's through it paces and see if it's worth the $800 price tag.
Samsung Galaxy Tab owners just got a cool free Android tablet upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Android tablets just got new features courtesy of an update from Google
Apple's own certified refurbished iPad Pro 11 (2018) is on sale at a great price now
The M2-powered iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 (2022) and a perhaps even more highly anticipated 10th Gen "regular" iPad with a USB Type-C port are finally official and up for pre-order ahead of an October 26 release, which appears to make this the ideal time... to purchase an older Apple tablet.
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Bundle this refurbished MacBook Pro with lifetime access to Microsoft Office for $450
If you’re on a quest to boost your efficiency during daily computer-related tasks, there’s a limited-time bundle to know about leading up to Apple Day, which comes on October 21. During our Apple Day sale, we’re dropping prices on our favorite Apple refurbs. This includes a 2015 MacBook...
Amazon is selling the LG gram (2022) for $450 off its regular price!
Amazon has the LG gram (2022) on sale today, saving you $450 off of its regular price. That brings it down to just $999. Making this a pretty incredible value, given that there aren’t many $999 laptops these days with these type of specs. This particular model of the...
iQOO Neo7 is the world's latest Dimensity 9000 Plus-, Android 13- and 5,000mAh battery-powered smartphone
IQOO has used most of the Neo7's upgrades over its 6-series predecessor up for the new smartphone's teasers already; nevertheless, the brand has of course not mssed the opportunity of its official launch to re-hype its combination of a flagship-grade Dimensity 9000+ SoC and "Pro+" dedicated chipset for its FHD+ 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, not to mention the step up to 120W charging for its large battery.
Apple iPad pro 2022: Best pre-order deals on the flagship tablet in the UK
Apple has finally revealed the latest iPad pro, which runs on the company’s shiny new M2 chip and will offer up to 15 per cent faster performance than the previous M1-powered model.The new iPad pro has also been upgraded to wifi 6E and 5G for significantly faster internet connectivity, and will offer ProRes video capture on an iPad for the first time – a specialist recording format aimed at professional videographers, first introduced on the iPhone 13.According to the tech giant, “the M2 chip is the next generation of Apple silicon, with an eightâcore CPU that delivers up to 15...
