Soddy-daisy, TN

Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee general election

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you're a registered voter in Tennessee and ready to cast your ballot early, the state of Tennessee is ready for you. Early voting kicks off Wednesday in Tennessee for the November midterm general election. The 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election...
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office

Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
Kemp, Abrams, Hazel debate on 1st day of early voting in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — UPDATE:. We are just a few weeks away from the general election and in Georgia there's a fierce battle for governor. Democrat Stacey Abrams, Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, and Libertarian Shane Hazel faced off in a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club Monday. Among the...
