WTVCFOX
Child dies after exposure to E. coli at summer camp on Tennessee farm
Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) says an outbreak of E. coli that lead to the death of a child has been traced back to a farm in Middle Tennessee. On June 22, TDH learned a child was hospitalized in Florida with E. coli....
WTVCFOX
West Lafayette resident says unmaintained trail a safety, accessibility concern
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — In west Lafayette, Georgia, a nature trail is in poor condition, filled with garbage like tires and knives. One resident says children play here and he is worried for their safety, as well as the lack of accessibility for those with disabilities. "Wheelchairs can't cross if...
WTVCFOX
Misinformation spreads amid CDC vote on COVID-19 vax recommendation for children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The debate over the COVID-19 vaccine for children heats up as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) takes up a crucial vote on Thursday. There's some misinformation spreading that this vote could require children to get the shot in order to go to...
WTVCFOX
Get your shot: Flu already 'widespread' in Georgia, says state health department
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health says if you have not gotten a flu shot yet, do not wait any longer. Flu activity is already wide spreading throughout Georgia, even earlier than seen in recent years, a release sent Wednesday says. Georgia DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey...
WTVCFOX
Early voting begins Wednesday in Tennessee general election
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you're a registered voter in Tennessee and ready to cast your ballot early, the state of Tennessee is ready for you. Early voting kicks off Wednesday in Tennessee for the November midterm general election. The 14-day period of voting ahead of the Nov. 8 Election...
WTVCFOX
Federal documents say millions of education dollars for TN students in jeopardy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) is sending a warning to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE), saying the state must make changes or risk losing part of their federal funds. A letter to Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn outlines concerns from the USDOE. The...
WTVCFOX
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office
Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
WTVCFOX
'Suspicious package' on US Department of Energy campus prompts road closure in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities said they are investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus on Germantown Road in Maryland. A FedEx truck is being searched. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Bomb Squad is at the scene...
WTVCFOX
Kemp, Abrams, Hazel debate on 1st day of early voting in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — UPDATE:. We are just a few weeks away from the general election and in Georgia there's a fierce battle for governor. Democrat Stacey Abrams, Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, and Libertarian Shane Hazel faced off in a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club Monday. Among the...
