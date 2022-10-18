ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX59

Police search for driver who ran from two-car crash

DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville Police are searching for a driver they said ran from the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. According to police the crash happened at CR 200 West and US Highway 36. They report there were injuries associated with the accident. Following the crash, one of the drivers fled from the scene […]
DANVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Two Bartholomew County deputies credited for rescuing man from fire

COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Deadly accident closes Hancock County 300 North near Amazon fulfillment center

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was drivng in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
GREENFIELD, IN
korncountry.com

Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person found dead inside burned car on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead inside a car on the southeast side. According to IMPD, Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3 a.m. to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. for a reported vehicle fire. Firefighters found a person inside...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation. the Indiana State Police said the investigation began in May 2022 after a detective got a tip from the Howard County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 12-year-old girl was possibly molested.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
FORTVILLE, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper

MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
ALBANY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J....
COLUMBUS, IN

