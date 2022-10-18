Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in...
Police search for driver who ran from two-car crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville Police are searching for a driver they said ran from the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. According to police the crash happened at CR 200 West and US Highway 36. They report there were injuries associated with the accident. Following the crash, one of the drivers fled from the scene […]
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: ‘Scared’ Boone County man led police on chaotic chase that ended with his pickup truck on fire in a cornfield
JAMESTOWN, Ind. – The chase ended with a pickup truck catching fire in a cornfield. It wound through curvy roads, yards and fields. The driver told police he was “scared” because he was driving on a suspended license and tried to get away. Jamestown police arrested 19-year-old...
Police search for driver who fled scene after head-on crash near Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A manhunt is underway near Danville, where police said a driver fled the scene of a head-on crash with injuries just outside the town's limits. The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night at County Road 200 West and U.S. Highway 36 in Hendricks County. Police said it...
cbs4indy.com
Two Bartholomew County deputies credited for rescuing man from fire
COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to...
Deadly accident closes Hancock County 300 North near Amazon fulfillment center
GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was drivng in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
Greenfield Police concerned about realistic-looking BB guns, with increase in incidents
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Law enforcement leaders in Hancock County are fed up with the recent rise in incidents involving guns. On Tuesday, the sheriff, chiefs of police and county prosecutor released a joint letter standing against gun violence in their communities. Just last month, police officers in Hancock County...
korncountry.com
Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
cbs4indy.com
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters...
wbiw.com
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
Arrest made after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire
An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.
cbs4indy.com
Person found dead inside burned car on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead inside a car on the southeast side. According to IMPD, Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3 a.m. to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. for a reported vehicle fire. Firefighters found a person inside...
Former Henry County reserve sheriff's deputy charged with witness tampering in excessive use of force arrests
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A former Henry County reserve sheriff's deputy is now being charged with witness tampering in connection to an excessive force incident involving a former New Castle, Indiana, police officer. According to the indictment, former New Castle Police Lt. Aaron Strong, 44, violated three people's civil...
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation. the Indiana State Police said the investigation began in May 2022 after a detective got a tip from the Howard County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 12-year-old girl was possibly molested.
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper
MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
cbs4indy.com
Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J....
