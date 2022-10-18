ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs approves 24-hour homeless shelter

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the current senior citizen center in Saratoga Springs moves to a new home, the current building will become a home for the homeless. The shelter, which has no official opening date ye, will be 24/7, 365 days a year. A first of its kind in Saratoga. “The people who work […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local business showcase coming to Glens Falls

The Glens Falls/Lake George area is full of local businesses of all sizes and scopes, from restaurants to construction to advertisement firms and beyond. On Wednesday evening, many of those local faces will be showcased for anyone looking to network in the North Country.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

SPCA breaks ground on new Amsterdam facility

The Montgomery County SPCA is now working on a new home. They broke ground Tuesday on the new property in Amsterdam. When complete, it will be a new shelter and animal welfare center. The building they are currently based out of was built back in 1955. The president of the...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Florist ‘Petals it Forward’ in Glens Falls

If you were in downtown Glens Falls this morning, you may have noticed two women outside a local florist-branded van, bearing flowers. This year, an annual tradition encompasses a somewhat smaller scale than in years past - but each flower, and each smile, still packs its own power.
GLENS FALLS, NY

